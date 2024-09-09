Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Barratt London has unveiled a new two-bedroom show apartment at Bermondsey Heights, offering buyers from around the world – including the Gulf – a taste of what life will be like in one of its contemporary homes. Ideally situated in Zone 2, the 26-storey development takes inspiration from southeast London’s vibrancy, creativity and thriving business ecosystem.

Designed by BLOCC Interiors, one of the UK's leading interior design companies, the show apartment celebrates Bermondsey's eclectic charm by displaying a diverse mix of local brands, from up-and-coming boutiques to well-established retailers.

The Bermondsey Heights apartments look set to generate significant interest among buyers from the Middle East, many of whom view London’s thriving real estate sector as an attractive investment proposition. According to research by Al Rayan Bank, 89% of investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE see the UK as a priority market.

Suzanne Thomas, Creative Sales Director at BLOCC Interiors, commented: “We've crafted a space that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of investors and homebuyers alike. Offering a perfect blend of functionality and allure, we have embodied the epitome of London living, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to cater to a wide audience seeking the ultimate urban retreat.”

The UK is currently embracing a wide range of design trends, including global influences from Japan and Scandinavia, biophilic designs with an emphasis on wellbeing, and sustainable interiors equipped for modern life. Interior designers in the UK are focusing more on creativity and innovation, with a strong emphasis on technology integration and natural materials, such as reclaimed wood and eco-friendly composites.

Many of these trends are making their way to the UAE, a region known for its love of luxury and cutting-edge design. According to Suzanne Thomas, these trends are often adapted to suit the unique cultural and environmental context of the UAE.

She said: “The emphasis on sustainability in the UK is resonating in the UAE for instance, but with a focus on energy-efficient cooling systems and sustainable materials that perform well in hot climates. Similarly, the UK’s blend of minimalism and maximalism is being reinterpreted in the UAE with a more opulent and grandiose flair.

“We also foresee an increased fusion of modernity with cultural elements, as well as a greater emphasis on wellness-oriented spaces that cater to the high-end market's demand for luxury and comfort.”

Barratt London’s Bermondsey Heights homes feature open-plan designs, providing a seamless flow from the kitchens to the dining and living areas. The apartments’ stylish kitchens are replete with integrated appliances, while outdoor winter gardens extend spaces further, offering areas suitable for a range of activities, from entertaining guests to yoga practice.

The main tower at Bermondsey Heights will stand 26 storeys high, bringing 163 private one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to the market. Residents will enjoy panoramic views of London’s iconic cityscape while benefitting from landscaped courtyard gardens, roof terraces and a children’s play area.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London, said: “London is known internationally as a leading tastemaker, especially in the Gulf, so it’s important we reflect this with our show apartments. We understand that a first impression can have a lasting impact. By working with BLOCC Interiors, we want to showcase how our homes can highlight the latest interior trends while also creating functional spaces and championing local businesses.”

London’s appeal in the Gulf underscores its reputation as a stable market for property buyers. Analysts from the Bank of London and the Middle East (BLME) predict that investors from the region will contribute $3.2 billion to the UK’s real estate market in 2024.

Several factors contribute to Bermondsey Heights’ appeal to Middle East buyers. Situated in prime position between Lambeth and Southwark, the development is within easy reach of many of the capital’s top destinations, including Tower Bridge, The Shard and Borough Market. Other sought-after districts such as Chelsea and Fulham, meanwhile, are just a short journey across the River Thames.

Bermondsey Heights is also well connected with numerous bus services, and South Bermondsey railway station is only a 10-minute walk away. From there, it’s just one stop to the major travel hub of London Bridge Station, which offers a variety of National Rail services as well as London Underground Jubilee and Northern Line connections, linking with King’s Cross, Brighton and the South Coast, the North of England, and Scotland.

Prices for homes at Barratt London’s Bermondsey Heights begin at £449,000 ($582,500) for a one-bedroom apartment.

About Barratt London (International)

Barratt London has been building high-quality homes in the UK capital for more than 40 years. A division of Barratt Developments - the UK’s largest housebuilder - Barratt London has already completed more than 50,000 homes in the city and invested £137m in the past three years.

With a wide range of homes available across London, the company specialises in seeking out regeneration areas with high rental yields and great transport links, including sites in partnership with Transport for London, where it can build sustainable developments and create thriving communities. Multi-award-winning Barratt London has a satisfaction rate of more than 90%, better than any other major UK housebuilder.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments is the UK’s largest housebuilder, creator of more than half a million homes across Britain over the past 60 years. A FTSE 100 company, Barratt is known for its quality builds, gaining five stars for a record-breaking 15 years in a row in the HBF New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey and winning more NHBC Pride in the Job Quality awards than any other housebuilder for the 19th year running.

For more information, visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk or follow Barratt Developments on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/barratt-developments-plc/

