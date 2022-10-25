Oman: Barceló Mussanah Resort has entered into two long-term agreements with Nowa Itaka and Cedok that will introduce additional flights from Poland and the Czech Republic to Muscat for the first time, commencing in October 2022. The agreement was signed between Barceló Mussanah Resort and Itaka Nowa during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, UAE.

The first flight coming from Prague, the Czech Republic landed in Muscat International Airport 24tht October and this week flights from Warsaw, Poland will follow. The visiting guests will stay at Barceló Mussanah Resort, South Al Batinah for seven and 14 nights stay. The visitors will have a specially formulated itinerary that will give them a taste of Oman's culture and heritage, as well as its famed hospitality.

“These agreements with Nowa Itaka and Cedok are a significant milestone for our stakeholders and a valuable contribution to the tourism sector in the region. We look forward to providing an authentic Omani experience to our guests throughout their stay at the resort,” said Dermot Birchall, General Manager, Barceló Mussanah Resort.

According to World Economic Forum, Oman is one of the safest countries to travel to and has been consistently voted as a must-visit destination by international media organisations. The number of visitors to Oman during 2022 has seen a substantial increase compared to previous years and is expected to grow even more.

The new agreement includes weekly flights from Warsaw and Prague to Muscat till March 2023, welcoming 380 guests per arrival to the region.

Speaking on behalf of Nowa Itaka, Piotr Wrześniewski emphasized “Muscat and Al Batinah are relatively unexplored destinations for Poland, we are very excited to open this new destination within our portfolio.”

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, which is the 29th largest hotel chain in the world. It currently operates more than 270 leisure and city hotels with 4 and 5 stars, and over 60,000 rooms in 24 countries worldwide, all marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels.

In May 2021, Barceló Hotel Group’s UAE portfolio received prestigious recognition at the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards 2021 with Barceló Residences Dubai Marina, and Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel being recognized in top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Barceló Hotel Group achieved the ‘World’s Leading Hotel Management Company’ award at the World Travel Awards 2021.

