Muscat: BankDhofar is proud to be one of the few banks in Oman offering a credit card exclusively for women, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to provide personalized solutions for customers. This card not only offers the standard benefits of a Visa card but also includes a range of exclusive perks tailored to meet the needs of the Bank’s women customers.

As a special welcome offer, new cardholders will receive a 5 OMR voucher from Talabat App upon joining. Additionally, members will enjoy a complimentary subscription to the BankDhofar Entertainer app, providing buy-one-get-one-free offers and discounts at over 450 outlets across the Gulf.

To activate the BankDhofar Entertainer App benefits, BankDhofar customers simply need to download the BankDhofar’s Entertainer app and register using their credit card. They will then have instant access to a multitude of exciting offers, making every day an opportunity to save and discover something new.

BankDhofar’s Entertainer Mobile App includes various offers such as; food and beverage, attraction and leisure, beauty and fitness, fashion and retail and everyday services in Oman and GCC. It’s one of many features that continue to make its customers’ lives easier and more rewarding. The Entertainer offers are available for the ladies credit card holders on the BankDhofar’s Entertainer Mobile App.

The Visa Ladies Credit Card comes with no annual fee for the first year. Cardholders can also benefit from the exclusive rewards. The Rewards points program provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through BankDhofar’s mobile app or website. With a diverse range of redemption options and an ever-expanding catalog of high-quality products and experiences, customers enjoy endless opportunities to indulge, explore, and save. These points can then be redeemed, allowing customers to choose from more than 900 airlines and destinations worldwide.

Customers can earn up to 0.75% value back on purchases made outside Oman, 0.5% on local purchases on all their purchases. The card provides extensive benefits of Visa Ladies Credit Card, including: Access to airport lounges in Muscat and Salalah, comprehensive travel and purchase protection and global acceptance at millions of locations worldwide.

More information is available on (www.bankdhofar.com). Customers can also learn more about the bank’s exclusive products and services via social media channels: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar). For further information contact the call center 24/7 at 24791111 for inquiries.