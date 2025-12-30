Cairo: Bank NXT, a leading provider of integrated retail and corporate banking solutions in Egypt, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium comprising of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, and Chemonics, as part of the German development programme, Green Recovery for the Egyptian Economy Transformation (GREET). The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation under the Third Work Package of the Green Capacity Development Programme, funded by the GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The agreement aims to provide the bank with a comprehensive technical assistance package to develop and implement an ambitious Climate Transition Plan, reinforcing the bank’s position as a leader in sustainable finance in Egypt. The technical assistance focuses on supporting Egyptian financial institutions in transitioning to a green, climate-resilient economy.

Tamer Mostafa, Senior Director of Business & Sustainable Development at Bank NXT, stated: “This strategic partnership with prestigious international entities marks a pivotal step in Bank NXT’s journey toward sustainability and climate transition. We believe that integrating climate considerations into our core banking operations is not only a social responsibility, but also a strategic opportunity for long-term growth and for strengthening the role of the banking sector in supporting the national economy.”

“This MoU comes within the framework of our vision to develop an integrated sustainable finance ecosystem, through the development of innovative financial products including green loans, sustainability-linked financing, and investment products aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, in addition to formulating and implementing a clear Climate Transition Plan in collaboration with international experts, and building the capacities of our teams in sustainable finance and climate risk management.”

He added: “This collaboration will enable us to offer innovative financing solutions that support our clients across various sectors to become part of a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.”

The signing of this MoU underscores Bank NXT’s strong commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and business strategy. It highlights the bank’s proactive approach in supporting Egypt’s transition toward a green economy, building trust among clients, partners, and stakeholders alike.

About Bank NXT

Bank NXT (formerly known as aiBANK) was established in 1974 as an investment and business bank and commenced its activities under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt in 1978 with a capital base of USD 40 million.

The bank has witnessed continuous capital growth, reaching EGP 1.987 billion in 2020. Moreover, as per the decisions of the general assembly held on October 10, 2021, and after the completion of the Bank's acquisition deal, the Bank received approval to increase its paid-up capital to EGP 5,000,000,003 and adjusted its ownership structure accordingly to accommodate both new and existing investors, as per the following:

EFG Holding S.A.E – (51%)

Egypt’s Financial Services and Digital Transformation Sub-Fund – (25%)

National Investment Bank – (24%)

Additionally, based on the General Assembly decision dated March 24, 2024, a further capital increase was approved, bringing the total to EGP 5,400,000,006.

The Bank offers banking services for individuals through its broad spectrum of retail banking products in addition to its corporate banking services for businesses and institutions through providing loan syndication services to companies and institutions looking to finance large national projects that support the economy and the Bank. The Bank is keen on supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises, which play a crucial role in Egypt's overall economic and social development, as well as, providing investment and treasury services.

The Bank offers its services to its customers through its 36 branches nationwide. It is constantly working on expanding its geographical presence by opening new branches. In addition, the bank is expanding its ATM network to ensure that it covers all key locations. The Bank is also committed to satisfying its customers by providing unique and competitive services and investing in its tech systems and human capital to improve the overall level of its banking services.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

About GIZ Egypt:

GIZ is an international organization in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. Operating in Egypt since 1956, GIZ provides technical expertise, develops capacities, and delivers practical solutions in close partnership with local governmental and non-governmental organisations. GIZ supports Egypt in its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 to create better social and economic prospects for the Egyptian people. On behalf of the German Government, the European Union, and other parties, GIZ implements projects in all parts of Egypt in the following areas of cooperation: Urban Development, Energy, Water, Economic Development and Governance.

About Frankfurt School of Finance & Management:

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is a leading business school in Europe, and it holds triple-crown accreditation from AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. The university focuses on finance, economics, and management topics. It offers Bachelor, Master, MBA and doctoral programmes, executive education courses, and seminars for professionals and trainees. Its programmes are regularly placed among the top performers in prestigious university rankings.

Being well anchored in Frankfurt am Main, the EU's financial capital, the university unites talented people from all over the world on its modern campus and is home to one of the most research-intensive business faculties in Europe.

Since the early 1990s, its International Advisory Services team has been committed to improving financial markets and increasing access to financial services worldwide through capacity building, technical assistance and research.