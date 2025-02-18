Muscat: Driving the nation’s digitalization agenda forward, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman has signed a strategic agreement with Network International to enhance compliance initiatives. This partnership underscores Bank Nizwa’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance banking convenience for customers, fostering trust and security, and elevating the overall banking experience while aligning with the nation’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.

By embedding this comprehensive fraud management system into its operations, Bank Nizwa seeks to enhance transactional security, minimize fraud-related risks, and ensure uninterrupted banking services for its customers. This initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to maintaining transparent banking practices and operational resilience, setting a benchmark for advanced fraud prevention in Oman’s financial sector.

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Mr. Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Compliance Officer, at Bank Nizwa, stated, “This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Bank Nizwa’s digital transformation journey. We are steadfast in our mission to set benchmarks for secure banking practices. Robust fraud prevention measures are indispensable in today’s dynamic financial landscape, where digital threats continue to grow in complexity and scale. By integrating Network International’s cutting-edge fraud management solutions, we are not only fortifying our operations but also reaffirming our commitment to delivering superior banking services.”

This partnership highlights Bank Nizwa’s leadership in digitalization and its commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative banking environment. As a pioneer in introducing advanced digital solutions to diverse segments in the Sultanate, the bank combines global best practices with local expertise to provide customers with intuitive platforms that enhance efficiency, reliability, and tailored financial services. The bank’s robust mobile banking application enables customers to open accounts and complete a plethora of transactions securely on the go. The bank’s website also brings banking to customers’ fingertips, enhancing access and convenience for all. Furthermore, the bank’s groundbreaking digital only branch in Mall of Oman features cutting-edge interactive tech that enables customers to access banking operations beyond regular banking hours.

Through this collaboration, Bank Nizwa highlights its forward-thinking approach, reinforcing its dedication to delivering a secure, seamless, and trailblazing banking experience. The bank remains focused on continuously refining its processes and responding to the diverse preferences of its clientele, ensuring elevated and personalized levels of customer service.