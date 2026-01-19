Muscat: As part of its continued efforts to offer innovative financial solutions, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of a financing campaign running from 1 January to 31 March 2026. The campaign includes competitive profit rates starting from 3.49% on auto, personal, and home financing solutions, along with exclusive credit card benefits, such as a free credit card and double loyalty points on Nizwa Plus, supporting an integrated banking experience that meets customer aspirations and reinforces long-term financial planning.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Mohammed Al-Ghasani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, said: "Initiatives like this at Bank Nizwa are based on a precise understanding of the evolving financial needs of our customers over time. This campaign reflects our approach to designing well-considered and timely financing solutions that support responsible financial behavior. Through a disciplined and purposeful approach to asset growth, we aim to empower our customers to meet their essential life needs, while maintaining our full commitment to transparency and compliance with Islamic Sharia principles."

As part of its efforts to offer Sharia-compliant financing solutions, Bank Nizwa’s home financing provides competitive benefits, including flexible repayment terms of up to 25 years, along with quick approvals and simplified procedures to help customers achieve their dream of homeownership. This financing reflects the bank’s commitment to delivering transparent and sustainable solutions that meet customers’ long-term aspirations.

Auto finance offers a distinguished solution that combines flexibility with added value, based on the Murabaha structure in full compliance with Islamic Sharia principles. The facility features a fixed profit rate until maturity, ensuring clarity of terms and greater peace of mind for customers. The offer covers both new and pre-owned vehicles and is available to salaried as well as self-employed customers, with flexible salary transfer options and convenient repayment plans designed to meet diverse financial needs.

The personal financing offer is designed to suit financial needs and support customers’ aspirations for financing the purchase of goods and services through Sharia-compliant solutions. It features a fixed profit rate throughout the financing period, with repayment terms of up to 10 years (or 120 months) and no down payment required for both Omani nationals and expatriates.

It is worth noting that this campaign offers added value through Bank Nizwa’s credit cards. Customers applying for Gold-tier and above credit cards during the campaign period will benefit from a waiver of the first-year’s annual fee, in addition to double rewards – through Nizwa Plus – on eligible spending upon meeting the required minimum. This integrated approach reflects the Bank’s focus on transforming everyday banking solutions into tools that facilitate lifestyle convenience, rather than merely serving as transactional services.

As customer expectations continue to evolve in the Islamic banking sector, Bank Nizwa remains committed to developing offerings that combine competitiveness and transparency. Through such offerings, the bank continues to reinforce a banking approach based on responsible financing, careful structuring, and solutions designed to meet the changing financial needs of its customers.