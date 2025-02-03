MUSCAT: Bank Dhofar Money Market Fund, launched last year by Bank Dhofar S.A.O.G, has emerged as an attractive choice for investors seeking consistent returns with efficiency and flexibility. This fund represents the first step in the Bank’s broader investment initiatives, aimed at strengthening its position in the investment sector.

Bank Dhofar Money Market Fund focuses on low-risk securities, offering returns in line with short-term market rates. It achieves this by investing in liquid, high-quality securities issued by banks, government and semi-government entities, and other organizations across Oman and the GCC region.

The fund’s key benefits include liquidity, and a diversified portfolio of short-term, high-quality debt instruments. The fund is managed by a skilled team of professionals, operating under robust regulatory supervision and adhering to transparency standards to ensure healthy returns.

Individuals and institutions can invest in the fund with a minimum subscription of OMR 1,000. The fund invests into a diverse mix of instruments, including call accounts, fixed deposits, certificates of deposit, treasury bills, commercial papers, short-term bonds, sukuks, and other money market instruments.

The fund invests only in instruments denominated in Omani Riyals, GCC currencies, US Dollars, British Pounds, or Euros. Prioritizing safety, liquidity, and credit quality, Bank Dhofar’s Asset Management team employs its expertise to assess and manage risks.

Bank Dhofar Money Market Fund complements the Bank’s comprehensive asset management services, which include investment fund management, discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management, and strategies covering money markets, fixed income, real estate, equities, and alternative assets. These offerings help clients achieve targeted returns through both conventional and Sharia-compliant options.

This fund exemplifies Bank Dhofar’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, catering to the diverse needs of its clientele. The bank serves a broad customer base, ranging from retail banking clients including accounts for youth, ladies, and premium Al Riyadah segments to exclusive banking services like Al Rifaa and private banking. With 131 branches and advanced digital platforms, BankDhofar continues to deliver exceptional experiences and value-driven services.