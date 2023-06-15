Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bajaj Allianz Life, one of the leading private life insurer, has announced the opening of its first representative office in Dubai, UAE. The expansion of its presence in the region is in line with the Company’s strategy to deliver on its Customer First promise to its NRI customers based in Dubai and the GCC region.

The Company’s representative office will enable any customer to walk-in and experience a seamless customer service journey. Customers with Bajaj Allianz Life’s products, ranging from protection, investments, savings, and retirement, will now find it easier, simpler and faster to resolve their queries and receive any relevant updates. With a sizeable NRI customer base in the GCC region the Company will focus on offering unhindered service with regards the customers policy as well as resolve queries related to fund values and more.

Commenting on the Company's international expansion, Mr. Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, "GCC’s sizable NRI community is of pivotal importance to us, and we are glad to have had the opportunity to be present here through our new office. The Company is geared to offer customers’ a seamless experience and ensure their life goals journey remains on track. With our Customer First focus we bring here empowered teams, latest technologies and contextual innovations to ensure every engagement our NRI customers have with us is a delight. I’m confident that we will continuously invest in this proposition to ensure we remain the preferred life insurer of our NRI customers based here”.

The opening of the representative office in Dubai marks an important milestone in Bajaj Allianz Life's growth strategy and demonstrates the Company's commitment to better serving its customers in the Gulf market.

For further information about Bajaj Allianz Life new office and its product portfolio, please visit www.bajajallianzlife.com.

About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private life insurers. The company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE, one of the world’s leading asset manager and insurer. The Company commenced its journey in 2001, and today delivers its promise of Life. Goals. DONE through innovative value-packed insurance products that are backed by a robust tech and digital eco-system. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance continues its journey of transformation through its products and tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight.

Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 2.82 crore individual customers and many more through its Group plans. The Company has a large distribution network of 511 branches, over 1,25,374 agents (as on 30 April, 2023), comprehensive set of trusted partners and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance manages Assets Under Management to the tune of over Rs. 92,123 crore (as on 30 April 2023) with the Claims Settlement Ratio at 99.04%~ (as on 30 April 2023), and a Solvency Ratio of 516% as on 30 April 2023.

