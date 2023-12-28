Riyadh, KSA: Bahri Logistics, a global leader in logistics and transportation and one of the six business units of Bahri, has entered into an international freight forwarding service agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR). SAR is the owner and operator of the railway networks in Saudi Arabia, which plays a pivotal role in supporting the goals of building an integrated transportation system. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Bahri Logistics will serve as SAR's primary freight forwarding service provider for both imports and exports.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Soror Basalom, Bahri Logistics President, and Eng. Salah bin Abdullah Al-Omair, the Vice President for Shared Services at SAR, in the presence of officials from both organizations during a ceremony held at SAR headquarters in Riyadh.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Basalom said: "Since its inception, SAR has been instrumental in shaping the Kingdom into the vibrant, economically diverse, and interconnected place it is today. We at Bahri Logistics are incredibly proud to partner with such a crucial national company. Leveraging expertise gained over several decades, we will deliver seamless freight forwarding services to SAR and its customers in line with the highest global standards."

Eng. Al-Omair stated that SAR is contentiously working on developing its solutions and enhancing the efficiency of railway transportation to provide exceptional services to the clients in all railway networks across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to investing in this partnership to further elevate SAR services in the coming years, contributing to the growth of the railway sector.

"Bahri Logistics has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted industry partners, and we look forward to enhancing SAR’s offerings in the coming years through this partnership. We hope that this alliance will strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both organizations."

With over forty years of logistics experience, Bahri Logistics offers end-to-end logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's multimodal transport ecosystem effectively integrates sea, air, rail, and road transportation to provide door-to-door, express freight forwarding, and last-mile delivery services. Additionally, Bahri Logistics offers value-added services through supply and distribution centers, as well as local distribution and reverse logistics solutions.