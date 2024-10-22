The pavilion featured 16 ICT enterprises from Bahrain and strategic partners: the Economic Development Board and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)

Seven agreements signed between Bahraini enterprises and regional and global entities

Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) concluded its participation in GITEX Global 2024 with outstanding success. Tamkeen supported the Bahrain Pavilion which featured 16 enterprises in the ICT sector from Bahrain and strategic partners: the Economic Development Board and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Held annually, GITEX is a destination for tech leaders and enthusiasts from all over the world, which gave the Bahrain Pavilion high numbers of visitors from key decision makers in global tech companies.

Commenting on this successful participation, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) commended the impressive quality of the Bahraini enterprises exhibiting at the Bahrain Pavilion, which shed the spotlight at the Kingdom of Bahrain’s thriving ICT sector.

She added: “Tamkeen’s support for the Bahrain Pavilion at GITEX Global this year builds on our ongoing support for the high potential ICT sector which plays a key role in our national economy. We work continuously to offer programs and initiatives that cater to the needs of tech companies in Bahrain as we firmly believe in the importance of this sector which is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. We have made it a priority to offer quality opportunities to tech companies in Bahrain, enabling them to expand and grow both locally and internationally, thus creating a positive ripple effect on our local economy and creating quality job opportunities for Bahraini talent in this field.”

Bahraini enterprises secured a number of deals and agreements with regional and global entities, these include:

Reboot Coding Institute partnered with Raincode, a Scandinavian software solutions provider, to establish its developer hub in Bahrain to offer training and employment opportunities for Reboot’s graduates.

Invita signed a partnership agreement with Regula, global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions to become the authorized reseller of their advanced IDV solutions in Bahrain

Invita signed a partnership agreement with global developer of Robotic Process Automation software UI Path to enhance its products and services

FACEKI signed various agreements with: Virtuthinko, Safaghat and rentA, with the purpose of expanding its business accessing new markets and enhancing its solutions

AFS signed a memorandum of understanding with Amthal Group to integrate their solutions

Moreover, the Bahraini delegation also participated in a series of panel discussions and presentations on various topics such as AI, technical skills training, startup financing, and other key topics, alongside international tech experts.

Tamkeen’s support for Bahraini enterprises to exhibit at GITEX annually comes in line with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.