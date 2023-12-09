Muharraq, Bahrain: –Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), signed a Declaration of Commitment and Collaboration with ACI World, solidifying shared dedication to airport excellence in safety and environment.

The collaboration reaffirms Bahrain International Airport’s commitment to maintaining the highest airport standards according to international policies and procedures. BIA’s terminal is designed for a seamless passenger experience, demonstrating efficiency across all airport operations to provide passengers with a smooth and easy travel experience.

The signing is part of ACI World’s historic (APEX) 200th review at Bahrain International Airport that is based on International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, international regulations and ACI best practices. The five-day review focused on two priority areas: safety and environment.

Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Airport Council International World (ACI) through the Airport Excellence Programs (APEX) which will provide us with invaluable insights and recommendations to enhance our safety and environmental practices. Bahrain Airport Company partnered with ACI World for an APEX review in 2017 to enhance our Aerodrome Safety and Airside operations practices, and today this collaboration aims to optimize our operations and incorporate International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices, driving continuous improvement in our overall airport performance. At Bahrain Airport Company, we remain committed to providing a world-class airport experience for our passengers and stakeholders, and this milestone not only reinforces our position as a leading airport in the region but also inspires us to continually raise the bar and set new benchmarks in the aviation industry."

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, said: "The 200th APEX review is a testament to the program's relevancy, success and impact on raising aviation standards worldwide,” said de Oliveira. “We are honored to celebrate this achievement at Bahrain International Airport, a leading airport known for its commitment to raising the bar in all areas of airport operations. Our flagship program will without a doubt continue to be instrumental in fostering excellence in airport security, cybersecurity, safety, and sustainability around the world. We thank every APEX Assessor—aviation professionals that help conduct reviews, mentor team members and share knowledge and industry best practices to improve the sector.”

Earlier this year, Bahrain International Airport achieved ACI Public Health & Safety Readiness Accreditation for successfully demonstrating its proactive management practices and commitment to safety and well-being of the terminal’s passengers.

Since 2011, the ACI World APEX program has provided comprehensive onsite airport reviews led by industry peers and experts to optimize airport operations, regulatory compliance, and aviation standards worldwide.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

