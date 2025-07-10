Dubai, UAE - PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai-based real estate fractional ownership platform, has successfully concluded its first Exit Window, setting a new benchmark for exit opportunities within the fractional real estate space. Investor response reflected both growing confidence and a clear appetite for income-generating assets with built-in liquidity.

During the two-week Exit Window, which was open from 24th June 2025 to 7th July 2025, more than 2,800 Blocks, each representing a fraction of underlying property ownership, were exchanged across 211 transactions, with the total transaction value approaching AED 300,000. The window featured the first three properties originally funded through the platform, all of which are currently rented.

Serious Demand, Real Value

Investor behaviour during the Exit Window highlighted genuine interest in fractional real estate assets. A full 77% of Blocks were sold at market value, indicating that sellers were able to realise fair prices while buyers showed a strong willingness to enter at those levels. This points to a maturing marketplace where value is transparent, and liquidity is real.

Even more notably, 90% of the Blocks were purchased by existing PRYPCO Blocks investors. This high level of reinvestment speaks volumes about user satisfaction and growing trust in the platform. Many investors used the Exit Window as a chance to diversify across properties or increase their exposure to income-generating assets.

“This milestone validates what we’ve built,” said Amira Sajwani, Chairperson at PRYPCO Blocks and Founder and CEO, PRYPCO. She added, “Fractional real estate ownership is not just accessible. It is liquid, trusted, and is generating real returns for real people.”

Immediate Income for New Buyers

Another highlight of the Exit Window was the instant income opportunity it unlocked. All three properties involved are fully rented, meaning that new investors who acquired Blocks will begin receiving monthly rental payouts starting this month. This feature continues to set PRYPCO Blocks apart, offering investors both ownership and returns from day one.

Since inception, investors in these three properties have collectively earned over AED 172,000 in rental income, demonstrating the platform’s ability to deliver real-world returns through professionally managed, tenanted properties.

What’s Next for PRYPCO Blocks

With strong secondary market activity and consistent income performance, PRYPCO Blocks is quickly becoming the go-to platform for real estate investors seeking both stability and flexibility. The platform has now fully funded 19 properties, underlining its ability to source, structure, and deliver attractive real estate opportunities.

Looking ahead, the next Exit Window is scheduled for December 2025, giving investors another opportunity to adjust their portfolios, realise returns, or expand their exposure, all within a secure and transparent environment. As the community of investors continues to grow, PRYPCO Blocks remains focused on expanding its property pipeline and introducing more features that simplify the investing experience.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000 (approx. USD 545).