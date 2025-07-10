Dr Sultan Al Jaber visited Saeta’s Madrid headquarters to mark the company’s full integration into Masdar and align on an accelerated growth agenda

Madrid, Spain – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader – convened an exclusive, high-level business forum in Madrid to strengthen partnerships and position the company for its next phase of growth in the Iberian market.

Led by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of Masdar, the Tuesday gathering assembled senior representatives from Spanish and Portuguese government entities, regulatory bodies, utilities, institutional investors, offtakers, and technology providers. The discussion centered on accelerating the Iberian Peninsula’s energy transformation and reinforcing Spain’s role as a strategic hub within Masdar’s European portfolio.

A cornerstone of Masdar’s European expansion strategy is its US $1.4 billion acquisition of Saeta, finalized last year. Operating across Spain and Portugal, Saeta now serves as a primary platform for scaling Masdar’s renewable-energy footprint and advancing regional decarbonization objectives.

During his visit to Saeta’s Madrid headquarters, Dr Al Jaber met with executive leadership and employees, celebrating the successful integration and outlining an ambitious roadmap to amplify Saeta’s market impact.

Masdar’s European investments continue to diversify through multiple channels. In addition to the Saeta transaction, Masdar concluded a €3.2 billion acquisition of TERNA ENERGY in Greece and entered a €1.7 billion strategic partnership with Endesa in Spain, acquiring a 49.99 percent stake in a 2.5GW portfolio of renewable assets – one of Spain’s largest clean-energy transactions in recent years.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030.

