Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, joins forces with Chalhoub & Buhindi W.L.L. to support its ongoing "Trees for Life" initiative. As part of the partnership, Chalhoub & Buhindi W.L.L. has pledged to plant 1,000 trees across the Kingdom. The 'Trees for Life' initiative demonstrates stc Bahrain's commitment to preserve the environment and combat climate change in line with the the National Afforestation Plans to double the number of trees in Bahrain by 2035.

Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we are deeply committed to advancing sustainability and driving positive environmental change. Through initiatives like ‘Trees for Life,’ we aim to create tangible environmental impact while inspiring organizations and individuals to join us in taking action. We would like to thank Chalhoub Group for partnering with us which reflects our shared values and dedication to leaving a positive legacy for future generations.”

Lamees Qasem, Managing Director of Chalhoub& Buhindi W.L.L., added: “We are proud to collaborate with stc Bahrain on this meaningful project. Planting 1,000 trees is a step toward creating a healthier, more sustainable environment, and it reflects Chalhoub Group’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

stc Bahrain's “Trees for Life” campaign was launched in 2021, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.