Dubai, UAE – Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre proudly announces the appointment of two seasoned hospitality professionals to lead the operations of its beloved dining venues. With their extensive experience, Alexander McNally, the Bar and Restaurant Operations Manager at The Dubliner’s, and Santo Scaduto, the Restaurant Manager of the legacy Italian restaurant Casa Mia, are expected to elevate our dining experiences.

With an impressive track record across Dubai’s most prominent hospitality groups, including FIVE Hotels and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Alexander McNally brings extensive expertise in bar and restaurant management. Renown for creating lively guest experiences, boosting profitability, and leading energetic teams, McNally is poised to strengthen The Dubliner’s reputation as one of Dubai’s top Irish pubs through engaging entertainment, refreshed programming, and heartfelt service.

Santo Scaduto, an Italian native with over 15 years of European F&B leadership experience, joins Casa Mia following his tenure managing Michelin-starred openings such as Chef Pino Cuttaia’s Uovodiseppia in Milan. His deep-rooted passion for culinary heritage and authentic service has enabled him to thrive in roles spanning Milan, Barcelona, and London, elevating restaurant standards and creating memorable guest experiences. As Casa Mia’s new Restaurant Manager, Scaduto aims to preserve the legacy of this Dubai institution while infusing it with modern energy and refined Italian charm.

“These strategic appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and guest satisfaction,” said Nicholas Heaviside, Director of Food & Beverage. “We’re excited to welcome both Alexander and Santo, whose combined talents will help position Le Méridien Dubai as a top dining destination.”

About Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Nestled within the heart of 15 hectares of gardens, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is a luxurious haven of rest and relaxation, standing next to Dubai International Airport (DXB). As a premier Dubai urban resort, our 5-star conference hotel offers access to Dubai's famed business and commercial districts and popular local attractions like Dubai Mall, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Burj Khalifa, and the Gold Souk. Feel destined to succeed when you begin each day in the lush gardens of our property and unlock a culinary destination through our 17 restaurants. Host a sophisticated business event or attend a leisure celebration in our 44,000 square feet of venue space at our hotel. Reserve a soothing treatment in our Spa, or float away in one of our five outdoor pools. Guests can enjoy a complimentary shuttle with pick-up and drop-off services to Dubai International Airport (T1 & T3). Discover the elegance of Le Méridien Dubai and experience unparalleled luxury at Dubai’s finest hotel.