Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market recorded a landmark first half of 2025, as population growth, capital value appreciation, and a surge in off-plan investments pushed property transactions to a historic high.

According to a recent ValuStrat report analysed by real estate developer DURAR Group, total residential sales soared to AED 326.7 billion across nearly 99,000 transactions – signalling unprecedented momentum and investor confidence.

This half-year marks a defining chapter.

The influx of nearly 90,000 new residents in just the first quarter has added significant pressure to an already supply-constrained housing market. With only 12,000 homes delivered so far this year, demand has swiftly outpaced availability, elevating both sales prices and rental values across key districts.

“The first half of 2025 has surpassed all expectations, reflecting both the resilience and ambition of Dubai’s property sector,” said Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of DURAR Group.

“We’re not just seeing strong numbers, we’re witnessing a new phase of sophistication in demand. Buyers today are more design-conscious, globally minded, and increasingly leaning toward future-forward communities anchored in lifestyle and long-term value.”

Miqdadi further noted that while capital values have grown across the board, it’s the villa segment and select prime locations that have led the surge.

Areas like Jumeirah Islands, Palm Jumeirah, and Emirates Hills reached some of the most significant capital appreciation, while apartment hubs such as The Greens and Dubailand also drew consistent demand.

Off-plan sales, in particular, continue to dominate investor activity, making up over two-thirds of all residential transactions in H1. With flexible payment structures and compelling new launches in communities like JVC, Dubai South, and Emaar South, the appetite for early-entry opportunities remains strong.

Looking ahead, DURAR Group expects growth to moderate slightly but remain firmly positive through Q4 2025.

“As developers, this is a moment of responsibility as much as it is opportunity,” Miqdadi added.

“The next wave of success will be defined by how we balance scalability with sustainability, creating homes that respond to the city’s evolving population and anticipate how Dubai will live in the decades to come.”

About DURAR Group

DURAR is one of the leading property development groups in the UAE offering a range of world-class solutions to its clients, providing development and flexibility in planning to ensure that each client receives strategic and highly personalised solutions.

DURAR excels in project planning, both commercially and environmentally, by adopting lifecycle and visibility tools to be employed in the project, and it guarantees on-time deliveries.

Its expertise stretches across the entire property spectrum, including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial, specialising in a complete range of cost-effective in-house management services.

The company’s portfolio includes masterpieces such as J One in Burj Khalifa District, Masa Residence Interior YOO Inspired by Stark, Jasmine Lane Elie Saab Edition, Moonstone and Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni, and many more.

