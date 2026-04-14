Manama – The Bahrain India Society has expressed its deep appreciation and utmost respect for the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commending its continued dedication to safeguarding national security, reinforcing stability, and ensuring the well-being of all citizens and residents.

During its recent Board meeting, the Society underscored the leadership’s prudent and forward-looking approach in maintaining a secure and stable environment across the Kingdom, particularly in light of ongoing regional developments.

The Society further praised the vital role played by Bahrain’s security institutions, including the Bahrain Defence Force, National Guard, Civil Defence, and all concerned authorities, whose unwavering efforts continue to preserve public safety, uphold order, and strengthen social cohesion.

Mr. Abdulrahman Juma, Chairman of the Bahrain India Society, affirmed that the Kingdom’s leadership remains a pillar of stability and confidence, noting that its balanced and proactive policies continue to foster unity, resilience, and sustained progress across the nation.

The Board also reviewed the Society’s ongoing initiatives and discussed forthcoming programmes and events aimed at enhancing engagement and strengthening ties between the Bahraini and Indian communities.

The Bahrain India Society reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cooperation, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue, in support of the Kingdom’s vision for harmony, inclusiveness, and sustainable development.