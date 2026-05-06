Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, held recently its second town hall meeting for the year 2026 at its premises, led by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse.

The meeting formed part of BHB’s ongoing efforts to strengthen internal engagement and ensure alignment on strategic priorities. Building on the Strategic Roadmap 2026–2028 unveiled during the inaugural town hall, the session focused on reviewing key developments, progress milestones, and upcoming initiatives across the organization.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said: “Our continued engagement with our teams is essential to delivering on our strategic roadmap. By maintaining open communication and clear alignment across the organization, we are strengthening our ability to drive market development, enhance our offerings, and support the long-term growth of Bahrain’s capital markets.”

“We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to all teams for their resilience, dedication and commitment to maintain business continuity throughout the challenging periods we have faced. We pray for the continued safety, stability, and prosperity of our country, guided by the vision and leadership of our esteemed government,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Management shared updates on strategic implementation, operational priorities, and cross-functional collaboration aimed at supporting market development, enhancing efficiency, and reinforcing stakeholder confidence. The session also highlighted continued efforts to advance Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem through diversified offerings, enhanced infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and digital readiness, alongside a strong focus on talent development and organizational agility to support long-term sustainability and growth.

As part of operational updates, Bahrain Clear’s Team and the Listing & Disclosure Team shared insights from the recent AGM season, highlighting key observations, and outcomes that contributed to ensuring market transparency, orderly shareholder engagement, and compliance with disclosure requirements. The discussion underscored the importance of close coordination between teams during peak reporting periods to support listed companies and safeguard market integrity.

The session was attended by representatives from Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear and included interactive discussions and a Q&A, encouraging open dialogue between senior management and the wider organization. This engagement reflects Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and fostering a collaborative culture that supports shared goals and institutional excellence. Through initiatives such as town hall meetings, Bahrain Bourse continues to reinforce its focus on employee engagement, organizational alignment, and strategic execution, supporting the sustainable growth of Bahrain’s financial sector.