Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 28% construction completion of Beachfront in Riviera, Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community, located in the heart of MBR City.

The structural build of Beachfront I has now reached 73%, and its blockwork 8%, with a total workforce of 900. Beachfront is slated for a Q3 2025 completion.

Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce the construction progress of Beachfront. We are committed to delivering a luxurious living experience that reflects the high standards of quality and innovation that we uphold, and look forward to construction progress speeding up even further in the coming months.”

Situated in MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, and retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

