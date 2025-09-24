Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced that the construction of Rêve – its most prestigious project within the fourth phase of the French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, Meydan - has now reached 56% completion.

Altogether, Rêve has achieved 94% of its structural build, with blockwork at 74%, internal plastering at 66%, and tiling at 30%. HVAC and MEP systems are now 48% and 42% complete, respectively, while façade works have reached 18% and external works 55%. Overall finishes are progressing at 32%. A total of 3,900 workers are currently deployed, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “The progress at Rêve underscores our resolve to deliver not just homes, but landmarks of design, quality, and enduring value. Each milestone moves us closer to handing over a development that will stand as a defining centerpiece of Riviera and a lasting benchmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and crystal lagoon vistas, Rêve offers breathtaking, uniquely designed façades and a five-star service ambience comprising lavish entrances with cascading waterfalls, elegant ceiling coves with indirect lighting, Calacatta Sponda marble flooring, sleek big slab porcelain walls, modern over-counter washbasins, Statuario Lincoln marble mosaic tile pieces, frameless floor-to-ceiling windows, indirect mood lighting, premium appliances, panoramic lifts, a full array of smart home automation systems, valet and carwash services, and other fascinating features and carefully curated materials.

The Rêve buildings come with fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas, among other amenities. They will be surrounded by vast open green spaces and situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, spanning over 130,026 square metres and stretching across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk - which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques - Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.