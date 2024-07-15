Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer, has signed an agreement with UAE-based company Unigulf Development for the supply of high-quality soft thermal insulation material for its mixed-use Dubai South development, Azizi Venice, and the fourth phase of its mega-project, Riviera, located in the heart of MBR City.

Founded in 1998, Unigulf Development LLC is a key player in sustainable solutions across renewable energy, green IT, and sustainable agriculture. The company previously transitioned from biomass technologies to innovative energy solutions, including a patented system for converting mechanical movement into electricity, and addresses water scarcity and promotes sustainable farming. Community engagement and strong corporate governance reflect its commitment to a greener future.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Unigulf Development LLC, whose innovative sustainable solutions align seamlessly with our vision for our mixed-use development, Azizi Venice, and our mega-project, Riviera. This collaboration will elevate our projects to new heights of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. Together, we will create iconic, eco-friendly spaces that exemplify our shared commitment to quality, excellence, and sustainable living.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

