Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Baltimore Aircoil, a globally renowned US-based manufacturer of cooling technologies. Baltimore Aircoil will supply and install state-of-the-art cooling tower systems across Azizi’s projects in Dubai, including Azizi Venice, Creek Views III, Grand, and Central.

Baltimore Aircoil, an international leader in cooling technologies with over 80 years of expertise, operates in more than 45 countries and maintains a strong UAE presence. The company is widely recognized for its innovative engineering, energy-efficient solutions, and high-performance systems that support complex, large-scale developments. With a proven track record in delivering sustainable and technologically advanced solutions, Baltimore Aircoil continues to play a vital role in elevating the operational excellence of landmark projects regionally and worldwide.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to partner with Baltimore Aircoil, a brand renowned across the globe for its engineering innovation and energy-efficient capabilities. Its systems will be instrumental in supporting our commitment to delivering developments of the highest standards in quality and environmental friendliness. This collaboration reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence and our drive to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s awe-inspiring real estate landscape.”

⁠Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, Azizi Venice provides a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai's dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Azizi Venice’s stunning array of venues is set to elevate the emirate's arts landscape. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district's offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE's exciting cultural scene.

This opulent development will also integrate a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a broad selection of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities specifically for them, and numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR & Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com