Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction across the first 14 buildings released at Azizi Venice, its mixed-use community in Dubai South, has reached 39% completion. Centered around one of the world's largest swimmable lagoons, the project represents a significant step forward for one of the emirate’s most ambitious waterfront developments.

Residences in the first phase are advancing rapidly. Azizi Venice 3 leads at 74% completion, followed by Venice 1 and 2 at 64% and 57% respectively. Venice 4, 5, 8, 9, and 13 are progressing between 42% and 56%.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Venice is taking shape as one of Dubai’s most distinctive waterfront destinations, bringing together residential, cultural, and lifestyle elements within one cohesive environment. Construction is progressing consistently, with timelines and execution standards firmly maintained.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, responsible for constructing buildings, roads, and all infrastructure. Residences frame the lagoon shoreline, creating a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai's dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Nasser Saimeh

Senior Manager

Cicero & Bernay

M: +971 55 743 5453

Email: Nasser@ciceroandbernay.com