Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Azizi Grand in Dubai Sports City has now reached 57%. The 431-unit project remains on track for its Q1 2026 completion.

The structure is now 99% complete, with blockwork at 92% and internal plastering at 88%. Tiling works have reached 25%, while HVAC and MEP installations stand at 48% and 47%, respectively. Elevator installations are at 10%, with façade works progressing at 4% and swimming pool development advancing at 15%. Overall finishes are now at 43%. A workforce of 782 is currently deployed on-site to ensure timely delivery.

Azizi Grand will comprise 431 spacious homes with a mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom residences, as well as a fully equipped state-of-the-art gymnasium, two swimming pools, children’s play areas, BBQ areas, and landscaped gardens, among a wide range of other health and convenience-focused amenities.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “We are very pleased with the remarkable progress at Azizi Grand, now rising as a prime residential destination in Dubai Sports City. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, on-time delivery, and lifestyle enrichment. With its strategic location, refined design, and wellness-driven amenities, Azizi Grand is set to offer residents a truly exceptional living experience.”

Azizi Grand embodies the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern, healthy, and sustainable living. With open, customizable layouts, spacious balconies that stretch across the entire lengths of the apartments overlooking the vast greenery surrounding the building, built-in shelving and cabinetry for tasteful storage in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and vanity units in the bedrooms, soft modern lighting, exquisite tiling, framed floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows with breath-taking views, customizable open-plan kitchens with premium cabinets and appliances, and much more, Azizi Grand offers those who will reside in it truly unique and prestigious homes with an upscale living experience.

Strategically located on Al Fay Road, Azizi Grand, a unique development within the popular Dubai Sports City, is at the heart of the action, yet remains at a comfortable distance from the daily grind of the city. Nestled among schools, sports academies, equestrian clubs, golf clubs, stadiums, and lush greenery, Azizi Grand is situated just minutes from Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, making it one of the most accessible and strategically located areas in the emirate. Strategically located in Dubai Sports City, Azizi Grand is in close proximity to Motor City, the Dubai Autodrome, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and just a short drive from Dubai Studio City, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters, the Expo site, and Al Maktoum International Airport - offering residents seamless connectivity to many of Dubai’s key lifestyle and leisure destinations.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR & Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

Azizi Developments

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com