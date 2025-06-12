Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Azizi Grand in Dubai Sports City is now 35% complete. The 431-unit project is on track for its handover in Q1 2026, with steady progress being made across all major areas.

The building’s structure is 88% complete, while blockwork has reached 51%, internal plaster 43%, and tiling, façade installation, and elevator fittings are advancing in parallel. HVAC and MEP works stand at 19% and 16% respectively. The swimming pool is also taking shape, currently at 7% completion. With over 720 workers now deployed on-site to accelerate development, overall finishes are at 18%.

Azizi Grand will comprise 431 spacious homes with a mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom residences, as well as a fully equipped state-of-the-art gymnasium, two swimming pools, children’s play areas, BBQ areas, and landscaped gardens, among a wide range of other health and convenience focused amenities.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are pleased to see construction at Azizi Grand moving ahead steadily, with key milestones already completed across the core build stages. With its strategic location in Dubai Sports City and its emphasis on wellness-focused living, this development is shaping up to become a key residential landmark. We look forward to welcoming our valued investors and residents to their new homes in due course."

Azizi Grand offers residents the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern, healthy, and sustainable living. With open, customizable layouts, spacious balconies that stretch across the entire lengths of the apartments overlooking the vast greenery surrounding the building, built-in shelving and cabinetry for tasteful storage in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and vanity units in the bedrooms, soft modern lighting, exquisite tiling, framed floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows with breath-taking views, customizable open-plan kitchens with premium cabinets and appliances, and much more, Azizi Grand offers those who will reside in it truly unique and prestigious homes with an upscale living experience.

Strategically located on Al Fay Road, Azizi Grand, a unique development within the popular Dubai Sports City, is at the heart of the action, yet remains at a comfortable distance from the daily grind of the city. Nestled among schools, sports academies, equestrian clubs, golf clubs, stadiums, and lush greenery, Azizi Grand is situated just minutes from Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, making it one of the most accessible and strategically located areas in the emirate. Strategically located in Dubai Sports City, Azizi Grand is in close proximity to Motor City, the Dubai Autodrome, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, and just a short drive from Dubai Studio City, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters, the Expo site, and Al Maktoum International Airport — offering residents seamless connectivity to many of Dubai’s key lifestyle and leisure destinations.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

