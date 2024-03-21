Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 76% construction completion of Amber, its premium condominium project in Dubai’s highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan. Comprising a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, Amber is due for completion in Q2 2024.

Amber’s structure, blockwork, and internal plaster are now 100% complete, with MEP and HVAC at 75% and 84%, and tiling works at 80%. The swimming pool, façade, and elevator works are at 25%, 80%, and 90%, respectively, while the overall finishes are now 70% complete. The total workforce has been increased to 460.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce the rapid construction at Amber, our world-class project that perfectly exemplifies our commitment to quality, innovation and overall excellence. Our proactive stance towards sourcing materials and strategic partnerships with leading contractors remain pivotal in propelling our achievements forward. As we get closer to the projected completion of Amber, our commitment remains steadfast in crafting dynamic, flourishing communities that enrich the lives of our esteemed investors and end-users.”

Amber features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

Situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city, Amber is nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores. Just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, it is in one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

