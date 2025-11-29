A series of roadshows across the GCC countries was organized by Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), together with 8 industry partners to promote Azerbaijan’s diverse tourism offerings. The roadshow series took place in Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, bringing together more than 420 representatives from leading travel companies, tour operators, and media in the region.

The main goal of the events was to introduce the leisure and business travel offerings of Azerbaijan to the GCC market and create direct connections between Azerbaijani and Gulf travel professionals. Each event included B2B meetings where participants exchanged ideas for cooperation and discussed the travel products tailored for Gulf travelers.

The roadshow concluded in Dubai with a networking gala dinner, attended by representatives of travel trade and media. The evening offered an opportunity to build new partnerships and explore future joint projects between the tourism industries of Azerbaijan and the GCC countries.

Over the past years, ATB has continued to expand its outreach in the GCC region through marketing collaborations, media partnerships, and participation in major industry events. These efforts, supported by simpliﬁed visa procedures and frequent direct ﬂights from major Gulf cities, are steadily increasing the number of visitors from the region and reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a key destination for Gulf travelers.

About Azerbaijan Tourism Board

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) is the national promotion body established under the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Its main objectives are to support the growth of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry and encourage visitors to explore the country’s rich cultural offerings and experience its ancient heritage.

For more information, visit Experience Azerbaijan Website and follow us on social media at Experience Azerbaijan Instagram, Experience Azerbaijan Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Gunel Mammadova

Senior Communications Specialist, Azerbaijan Tourism Board

gunel.mammadova@tourismboard.az