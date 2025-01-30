Dubai, UAE; Baghdad, Iraq: Creative agency Awkward Ads has partnered with Mountain Dew and Doritos to launch a daring new campaign aimed at capturing the adventurous spirit of Gen Z in Iraq. Awkward Ads was tasked with creating a campaign as bold as the brands it represents, and shattered the mold.

The concept, rooted in the brands’ dual identities, is a musical and visual masterpiece. Khalifa OG and Armando, two of Iraq’s most influential rappers, took on the challenge of crafting tracks that captured the individual energy of Mountain Dew’s dynamism and Doritos’ daring edge. But the real magic happens when their tracks collide, transformed into a seamless mashup by Wael Alaa, better known as Neobyrd.

“This campaign isn’t just bold – it’s groundbreaking. The artists bring deep cultural insights that make the tracks hit home,” shared Omar Radwan, Executive Creative Director. “It is their authenticity that turned the music into something truly relatable, something that felt like it was made for them.”

The visuals, directed by visionary filmmaker Nazly Abouseif, transform the campaign into a feast for the senses. From gritty urban landscapes to bursts of vibrant color, each frame captures the raw energy and cultural richness of Iraq. The interplay of chaos and beauty reflects the audacious spirit of both brands.

“Nazly gave the campaign its soul,” said Amira Soliman, Business Unit Director at Awkward Ads. “Every shot is packed with meaning, from bold contrasts to unexpected juxtapositions, ensuring the imagery lingers long after the campaign ends.”

But it’s not just about sound and imagery. This campaign dives deep into the cultural fabric of Iraq. Incorporating Iraqi and Kurdish dialects, it’s designed to feel like it belongs to the audience it’s speaking to – a rare and powerful feat in brand storytelling.

The campaign’s dynamic soundscape, crafted by Wael, brought all the visuals and soundtracks together to create a cohesive, immersive experience. The music’s intricate layering served as the emotional core of the entire campaign.

“Wael’s work ensured the campaign’s music became its heartbeat,” said Radwan. “He brought a depth to the mashup that captured the bold energy of Mountain Dew and Doritos and elevated it into something truly unforgettable.”

The campaign’s rollout has been equally impactful, combining high-energy TV commercials with immersive in-store branding and digital activations. Each touchpoint extends the campaign’s immersive vibe, creating a cohesive experience that places Mountain Dew and Doritos at the heart of Iraq’s Gen Z culture.

“This campaign isn’t just about pushing products,” said Sony AbdelMohsen, Managing Partner at Awkward Ads. “It’s about embedding Mountain Dew and Doritos into the culture and connecting with Gen Z on their level. Every element - music, visuals, and language - works together to create something bold and unapologetic.”

The campaign is another addition to an impressive showcase for Awkward Ads. The agency’s work has fueled a growing presence in the Middle East, particularly for their ability to create culturally resonant storytelling for local audiences while maintaining global brand standards.

Contact - Neha Kaul

neha@yourwordsmiths.com

About Awkward Ads

With a hybrid model featuring a Cairo-based studio and a regional hub in Dubai, Awkward Ads is a young, agile, and creative agency specializing in culturally authentic storytelling across the MENA region. With team members across Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, and Baghdad, Awkward Ads is known for its deeply relatable insights and unique execution. The agency’s work includes standout campaigns for some of the region’s most exciting brands, such as “The Sad Sandwich” for El Menus, Rexona’s “Move for Hope,” 7up’s “3aleeha” with Dr. Alfons, and Pepsi’s Nutmeg Challenge featuring Saudi football legends Samy Al Jaber, Mohammed Al Owais, and Farah Jefry. Awkward Ads brings a fresh perspective to each project, crafting campaigns that connect with audiences on a genuine level. For more information, visit https://www.awkwardads.com/