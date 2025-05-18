Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: In a significant step to enhance national development efforts and support the labour market, AWASR has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Labour. The agreement aims at providing quality and sustainable training and employment opportunities for more than 100 ambitious young Omanis in the Sultanate’s highly important telecommunications sector.

AWASR expressed its pride in signing this pivotal agreement, and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national initiatives that aim to develop Omani competencies and enhance their active role in driving economic growth.

The company extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to the wise government, led by the Ministry of Labour, for its tireless efforts in creating a favorable environment for training, qualification, and employment, acknowledging the pivotal role of His Excellency Dr. Mahad Baawain, Minister of Labour, and his continuous support, which has led to the success of this important partnership.

AWASR also expressed its deep appreciation to His Excellency Sayyed Salem Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, for his valuable efforts and continuous follow-up to enhance employment and qualification opportunities for Omani youth.

For his part, Eng Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, saying: "AWASR firmly believes that the optimal investment lies in developing the capabilities of national talent. This agreement represents a tangible step toward empowering our promising Omani youth and providing them with the tools and opportunities to contribute effectively to building a prosperous national economy based on knowledge and high skills."

Badriya Al Ismaili, VP of Human Resources at AWASR, stated, "At AWASR, we strive diligently to create an attractive and stimulating work environment that attracts Omani talent." We believe that true empowerment begins with providing specialized vocational training and qualification programs. This agreement represents a strong starting platform for directing the capabilities of our youth towards promising horizons in the telecommunications sector."

The company explained that this agreement comes within its continuous pursuit to provide meaningful job opportunities for job seekers in various specialties within the telecommunications sector, including customer service departments, individual and corporate sales, in addition to retail outlets and showrooms.

AWASR is a leading company in the telecommunications sector in the Sultanate and is committed to providing the latest technologies and innovative services to individuals and various sectors. Believing in the importance of national talent in achieving its vision for sustainable growth and contributing to the comprehensive economic development of the Sultanate, AWASR pays special attention to empowering Omani youth and developing their skills.

This agreement with the Ministry of Labour confirms this commitment and its endeavor to provide quality training and employment opportunities that contribute to building a promising future for Omani youth and supplying the labor market with qualified national competencies in the growing telecommunications sector.