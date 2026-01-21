Dubai-born AVENEW Development has awarded the main construction contract for AVENEW 888, its flagship residential development in Dubai South, to Al Masaood National General Contracting LLC.

AVENEW 888 is a thoughtfully designed residential development set across five contemporary buildings, conceived to redefine urban living through balance, connection, and lasting vitality. Rooted in refined architecture and purposeful planning, the community brings together modern residences, shared spaces, and expansive green landscapes to create an environment shaped by harmony and everyday ease.

The development forms part of a wider AED 1.3 billion master-planned vision, representing a significant milestone in AVENEW Development’s commitment to delivering communities that combine architectural clarity with long-term value.

The first phase of AVENEW 888, MODO, was launched in July 2025, marking the beginning of a carefully considered residential offering. Designed around co-living principles and shared experiences, the community introduces a contemporary way of living that encourages interaction while respecting privacy, fostering a lifestyle centred on connection, wellbeing, and balance.

The appointment of Al Masaood National General Contracting LLC reflects a shared dedication to precision, quality, and thoughtful execution. With a strong track record across landmark developments in the UAE, Al Masaood brings extensive expertise in delivering complex residential projects to the highest standards.

Strategically located within the rapidly growing Dubai South residential district, AVENEW 888 benefits from proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the area’s integrated urban framework. The district’s mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces supports a forward-looking approach to modern living, aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, said:

“AVENEW 888 reflects our belief in creating people-focused communities, shaped through intention, integrity, and design that endures. Partnering with Al Masaood National General Contracting LLC ensures our vision is realised with care, craftsmanship, and a commitment to quality at every stage.”

In line with AVENEW Development’s people-focused approach, AVENEW 888 has been conceived as a community that balances architectural expression with everyday functionality. The development comprises five contemporary buildings rising to 11 floors, defined by modern façades, thoughtfully designed communal terraces, and landscaped open spaces that support movement, pause, and connection.

Light plays a central role throughout the community, enhancing architectural details and shaping calm, welcoming environments across shared spaces. Together with carefully curated amenities, the development offers residents an elevated living experience grounded in balance, wellbeing, and long-term value.

Nabil Messaike, Managing Partner at Al Masaood National General Contracting LLC, said:

“We are pleased to be appointed as the main contractor for AVENEW 888. The project reflects a clear vision for thoughtful residential living, and we look forward to working closely with AVENEW Development to deliver it to the highest standards of quality and execution.”

About AVENEW Development:

Avenew Development is more than real estate—it’s about curating a lifestyle where comfort and finesse live together in harmony to create timeless memories. Founded and born in Dubai in 2024, Avenew was co-founded by Rasha Hassan with a vision to craft homes that elevate everyday living. We believe a home is more than just a space—it’s where life’s finest moments unfold. That’s why we design with intention, creating refined, high-end communities where luxury feels effortless and every detail enhances the way people live, connect, and unwind. At Avenew, we shape more than residences; we create experiences. Our developments are a seamless blend of sophistication and warmth, ensuring that every home isn’t just lived in—it’s cherished. With a deep commitment to redefining modern comfort, Avenew is setting new standards for inspired living in Dubai—one exceptional home at a time.