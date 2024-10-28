Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has recently revealed its newly renovated VIP majlis, now named the GIBCA Group Majlis. Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, visited the space, which was designed by Ammar Kalo, Associate Professor and Director of Labs at the AUS College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD). The majlis has been transformed into a modern venue tailored to host distinguished guests, donors and dignitaries. Sponsored by GIBCA Group, the majlis will now serve as a central venue for strategic discussions and exclusive gatherings at the university.

Accompanying Sheikha Bodour during the visit were Sheikh Khalid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of GIBCA Group; Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS; Reem Bardan, Executive Director of the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs; Rania Morsi, Director of the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs; and Kalo, who led the design and renovation of the majlis.

“The GIBCA Group Majlis represents more than a functional space—it is a strategic asset that will enable the university to foster critical dialogues and drive future innovation. We are deeply thankful to GIBCA Group for their generous support, which not only enhances our facilities but also strengthens our ability to pursue ambitious academic and institutional goals," said Dr. Laursen.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi stated: "It is with great pride that GIBCA Group partners with AUS in its transformative journey. Our contribution towards the GIBCA Group Majlis reflects our deep commitment to advancing education and supporting AUS' vision for excellence. We are excited to see this partnership flourish over the next decade and contribute to the continued success of the university."

Kalo, who was commissioned to lead the project, oversaw the redesign of the majlis from concept to completion. His vision introduced a bespoke design language, including custom-made furniture and carpets, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and functionality. Some elements, such as a wooden AUS logo and wooden signage, were crafted at CAAD.

"I am deeply grateful to Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi for entrusting me with the opportunity to design this unique space for American University of Sharjah. The majlis was crafted to have an open and welcoming hospitality atmosphere, where every design element is custom-made for this project, representing the evolving vision of AUS. As an AUS alumnus, a CAAD faculty member and a Sharjah-based practitioner, I am especially proud to have brought this vision to life in service of the institution and community," said Kalo.

Bardan emphasized the importance of the majlis in advancing the university’s mission, stating: "The GIBCA Group Majlis stands as a testament to the trust and commitment of our valued partners and donors. Their strong belief in AUS’ mission continues to fuel our growth and success. This space will serve as a vital platform for deepening these relationships and fostering collaborations that will help drive the university’s vision of long-term excellence."

GIBCA Group is a diversified enterprise in the UAE, with key interests in manufacturing, contracting, project development and distribution across multiple industries.

The renovated majlis stands as a testament to AUS’ commitment to creating spaces that reflect its values of innovation and excellence. For more information about AUS, visit www.aus.edu.