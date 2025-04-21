New academic offerings are in line with global needs, national aspirations and AUS’ commitment to excellence in education and research

Newly launched programs will equip students with the skills to impact society and advance vital research

Sharjah, UAE – In response to rapidly evolving global needs and national aspirations, and in line with its commitment to educational excellence and impactful research, American University of Sharjah (AUS) is launching five new graduate programs and one undergraduate program.

Starting Fall 2025 and approved by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation, the new programs include a Master of Arts in Media Studies and Practice, a Master of Arts in Translation, a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering, a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, a PhD in Management and a Bachelor of Science in Data Science.

“The decision to introduce these new programs was driven by our commitment to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with emerging fields and addresses the complex challenges of the future,” said Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at AUS. “We continuously assess the evolving demands of global and national priorities and industry trends. By offering these advanced programs, we aim to equip our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a meaningful impact on society as well as advance research in vital areas. These new offerings will strengthen our academic portfolio and position our graduates as leaders, ready to drive progress and address the challenges of a dynamic global landscape.”

In 2024, AUS expanded its academic offerings by introducing several new programs including a PhD in Mathematics, a Master of Science in Machine Learning, a Master of Science in Economics and Policy, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, a Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Supply Chain Management.

AUS offers 32 undergraduate majors, 46 undergraduate minors, 18 master’s degrees and five PhDs through its four colleges: College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Engineering, and School of Business Administration. The university ranks among the top three universities in the UAE and among the top 22 percent of ranked universities in the world, positioned in the top 350, according to QS University World Rankings 2025. It has also been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past 10 consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Rankings.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.