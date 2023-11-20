Beirut: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has successfully performed a highly rare replantation surgery in a groundbreaking medical achievement in the field of microsurgery in the region. In a remarkable display of skill and expertise, this extraordinary and challenging feat highlights the unparalleled capabilities of AUBMC’s medical professionals and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical science and the rigidity of the Lebanese healthcare sector despite its surrounding challenges.

Undeterred by the complexity of the situation, AUBMC's team of highly skilled surgeons embarked on a surgical journey to replant the severed fingers of a patient who suffered a devastating work accident resulting in the amputation and total de-vascularization of all four fingers on his left hand due to contact with an electrical saw. The expertise of Dr. Youssef Bakhach, president of the Lebanese Order of Physicians and a renowned plastic and reconstruction surgeon specializing in hand and microsurgery at the Department of Surgery at AUBMC, was instrumental throughout the entire process.

The first surgery, lasting an arduous 10 hours, was meticulously performed to ensure the optimal alignment and re-attachment of all the vital structures of the fingers. Following the initial procedure, a second surgery, lasting three hours, was conducted the next day to further refine the replantation and ensure the patient's long-term recovery. Remarkably, the four replanted fingers regained normal blood circulation, showcasing the expertise and precision of AUBMC's microsurgical team. The patient's progress has been impressive, and he was discharged just six days after the replantation surgeries, indicating a successful outcome and remarkable recovery.

“This case presented two challenges. On a technical level, it marked the very rare occurrence in Lebanon of a situation where all four fingers had been amputated, and I made significant efforts to ensure the re-attachment of all fingers and the preservation of the entire hand. On a humanitarian level, it was of great importance to safeguard the structure, the shape, and the functionality of a young man's hand, enabling him to maintain a normal life” said Dr. Joseph Bakhach.

“Given the ongoing economic crisis, which has prompted the emigration of many specialized plastic and reconstructive surgeons, I am among the few hand surgeons who have chosen to remain in the country and are able to perform such challenging cases. Thus, the success I achieved demonstrates that we can provide the best quality services regardless of the harsh economic circumstances,” Bakhach added.

Chairperson of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Jamal Hoballah commented, “Despite the challenging situation during the past four years that forced several AUBMC surgeons to leave Lebanon, our Department of Surgery still includes more than 40 experienced and dedicated surgeons who continue to provide a wide spectrum of simple and complex cutting edge surgical procedures with outcomes that match those achieved in the best international centers.”

AUBMC continues to stand at the forefront of pioneering healthcare, with a long history of medical innovation, ensuring the well-being and recovery of patients through its unwavering commitment to excellence. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the incredible potential of healthcare professionals to overcome even the most daunting of challenges.

