The First Clinical Building in Lebanon to Obtain LEED Silver Certification

Beirut: The Halim and Aida Daniel Academic and Clinical Center (ACC building) at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has successfully achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification issued by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) on March 13, 2023. The Halim and Aida Daniel ACC is in fact the first clinical building in Lebanon to obtain a LEED Silver certification.

The Halim and Aida Academic and Clinical Center is a major landmark that provides a holistic approach to healing and teaching in an environment that merges patient care, education, and research in one mixed-use building. It has formerly gained international attention when it was announced by Contract Design Magazine as the winner of the Conceptual Design for the Healthcare Environment Awards 2014, in recognition of its innovative design that enhances the quality of healthcare delivery.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED-certified buildings are proven to save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people. They are critical to addressing the climate crisis, meeting ESG goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities. By enabling the implementation of the green architecture feature in both its design and construction and showcasing an example of sustainability and leadership in transforming the building industry, the Halim and Aida Daniel ACC earned the needed certification points to achieve the Silver certification.

The LEED Silver certification recognizes AUBMC’s continuous efforts and the commitment it has demonstrated to integrating environmental advocacy into building climate change resilient infrastructure.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Joseph Otayek, AUBMC’s Medical Center Director, said: “While committing to its legacy of clinical excellence and human service, AUBMC can also be proud of the designation of the Halim and Aida Daniel ACC building as the first state of the art building of its kind to get the prestigious LEED certification in Lebanon. This recognition comes as an attestation to AUBMC unwavering efforts and leadership in sustainable energy management and environment friendly facility design despite all challenges.” He concluded by proudly stating, “Our drive towards excellence is persistent!”.

The USGBC incentivizes facilities to adopt an eco-friendly architecture by opting for green building practices and sustainable designs with the lowest possible negative impact on the surrounding environment.

Patients who frequent the ACC green structured clinic will experience a myriad of health benefits due to the eco-friendly materials utilized in construction. Green architecture has a major positive impact on the environment by promoting the use of natural building materials, recyclable materials (such as timber and metal), green technologies (water and energy saving installations), and design methods (smart electro-mechanical systems) with low environmental impact in full respect of sustainable development and the landscape context.

In addition to the newly constructed ACC building, AUB’s Irani Oxy Engineering Complex (IOEC) and Penrose Hall (men’s dormitory) have previously obtained the LEED Gold certification, the former in recognition for “new construction” and the latter for “renovated buildings.”

This last triumph reaffirms AUB’s commitment to support the global drive to developing eco-friendly projects that promote safe and smart buildings for the wellbeing of all.

-Ends-

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

For more information, please visit our website www.aubmc.org or contact:

The AUB Office of Communications

Email: praubmc@aub.edu.lb

Memac Ogilvy Public Relations at:

Papou Rmeily

papou.rmeily@ogilvy.com