Riffa, Bahrain - The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and the CFA Society Bahrain signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop mutual initiatives, including supporting the development of students at AUBH.

A signing ceremony was held at AUBH attended by the CFA Society President, Zeeba Askar and AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook.

Under the agreement, the CFA Society will engage AUBH students with fieldwork opportunities locally,; summer internship programs; job shadowing; executive experience program; and many more initiatives that aim at enriching the learning experience of students and benefiting their career development. This MoU also signifies a commitment to jointly support the growth and development of young Bahraini professionals within the financial services sector.

Commenting on this partnership, AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook said, “We are thrilled to sign this MOU with the CFA Society. Our collaboration will provide practical educational and professional experiences for our students and will equip them with the necessary financial literacy skills, thus, supporting our mission to graduate individuals who are employment-ready both locally and regionally.”

From her end, CFA Society President, Zeeba Askar, commented: “We are proud to join efforts with the American University of Bahrain. This highlights our commitment towards nurturing talent and promoting excellence within the educational industry. The collaboration will contribute towards nurturing the future generation of young Bahraini leaders in the finance and investment field with work experience and the opportunity to engage with experienced professionals within the marketplace.”

AUBH is the first and only U.S.-accredited, comprehensive, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and a unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

CFA Society Bahrain was established by the CFA Institute in 2006 as a non-profit membership organization. The Society promotes and maintains the highest standards of professional excellence and integrity, contributing to the development of local capital markets and professional skills, and actively promoting the CFA Program.