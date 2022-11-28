The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bahrain International Visitors Leadership exchange Program Alumni Association (B-IVLP). The agreement was signed by University President Dr. Bradley J. Cook and the association's Founding Member and Media & Public Relations officer IVLP alumna, Mrs. Ahdeya AlSayed, in the presence of Founding Member, IVLP alumnus Mr. Jalal Nasser; AUBH Chief Operating Officer Mr. William Hurt; and AUBH Vice President of External Relations and Marketing, Ms. Clotilde Malauzat. The two sides agreed on jointly conducting events, seminars, forums, and conferences of mutual benefit to the university students, and IVLP alumni. The first two events, a photography exhibition and forum, will kick off in January 2023, during which Bahrain IVLP alumni will share their stories and experiences on visiting and studying in USA.

