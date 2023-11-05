Riffa, Bahrain: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) and AIESEC Society signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop mutual youth development initiatives, including supporting the development of students at AUBH.

A signing ceremony was held at AUBH attended by AIESEC Chairman Omar Ayoob and AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook.

Under the agreement, AIESEC Society will engage AUBH students with AIESEC initiatives enhancing their leadership skills and providing them with growth that would support the educational process at the university and benefit the career development of AUBH students.

These initiatives include creating internship opportunities for AUBH students at AIESEC; outgoing exchange programs; membership opportunities for AUBH students; executive leadership programs that enhance leadership skills; and opportunities for students to participate in youth projects.

AIESEC Chairman, Omar Ayoob said: “We are delighted to enter this partnership with the American University of Bahrain for what we are certain is the beginning of a very fruitful and long-term relationship.

“AUBH is one of the leading educational institutions in the Kingdom and they operate with the highest international standards. We are immensely proud to be associated with such a reputable university and we look forward to the mutual benefits and initiatives.”

Commenting on this partnership, AUBH Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt said, “We are honored to sign this MOU with AIESEC Society. Our collaboration will provide practical educational and professional experiences for our students, supporting our mission to graduate individuals who are employment-ready both locally and internationally.”

AIESEC President, Hussain AlMosawi, also stated the importance of this partnership, “Believing in youth & growing their leadership potential is the priority of AIESEC in Bahrain. Our collaboration with AUBH is crucial in amplifying our impact & reaching young people.”

Aligning with Bahraini’s Economic Vision 2030, leadership opportunities play a significant role in the development of the communities and the generations. It is through understanding the importance of extracurricular activities that students and individuals can enhance self-expression and communication skills and provide them with the opportunities to develop their soft skills.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

