As part of the Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme, partners are selected based on their contributions to identified conservation and sustainability priorities, with a particular emphasis on species conservation and inspiring the next generation of environmental leaders.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Dubai announces the selection of seven local and international conservation and sustainability projects set to receive funding from the Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme 2025-26 cycle. From June 2024 to May 2025, for every green meeting event and marine animal experience participated in by a guest, Atlantis Dubai contributed a portion of earnings, resulting in a $123,000 (USD) fund, which aims to support projects that help protect the ocean and our environment. Since the programme was launched in 2021, the initiative has now raised over half a million dollars ($509,000) and supported 30 projects.

Since April, organisations around the world have been invited to apply for funding, after which proposals were assessed against their contributions to scientific advancement, conservation, and sustainability by the internal Atlantis Dubai Conservation & Science Committee. Atlantis Atlas Project currently focuses on four key groups of wildlife: sharks, rays, dolphins, and coral reefs, and a key threat to their existence in the wild; marine pollution. This year, the Contribution Programme will continue to support six organisations from previous years, as well as welcoming one new organisation.

2025-26 New Project Partner

A new partner this year is the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund to support and encourage UAE youth under 18 who are passionate about conservation by offering funding, mentorship, and hands-on experience. It will engage local young people through schools, media, and social campaigns, highlighting a joint commitment to biodiversity and empowering the next generation of environmental leaders.

2025-26 Returning Project Partners

A further year of funding has been initiated with Zayed University and lead UAE-based researcher, Dr Ada Natoli, for the UAE Dolphin Project, which supports boat-based research of local dolphin populations. During the first three years (2021-2024) this project conducted a total of 142 boat surveys spanning a distance of 11,106 km along the UAE coastline and totalling 591 observational hours, recording 44 sightings across three species of dolphins and porpoises. Over four consecutive years, the survey has yielded unprecedented insights into the presence, behaviour, and habitat preferences of cetaceans in an urban marine environment. Now, in collaboration with Xclusive Yachts, the project will go into its 5th year of surveys and acoustic monitoring of marine mammals within UAE waters, focusing on the Northern Emirates waters to better inform conservation actions.

The Contribution Programme will continue to support the UAE’s leading social enterprise Goumbook to build upon their ‘Save The Butts – Waste to Value’ campaign. This year’s project will focus on expanding the Empowering Ocean Stewards project, which combines ocean literacy, citizen science, and data collection to study microplastics in UAE waters. It aims to engage high school students through workshops, training over 100 youth in sampling and analysis, while linking microplastics pollution to coral reef health and climate change. The Project outcomes include open-access data, building local conservation capacity, and fostering regional collaboration through the MENA Oceans Network, advancing education, awareness, and sustainability.

The Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme will provide a further year of funding to support the IUCN SSC Shark Specialist Group, led by UAE-based Dr Rima Jabado. Sharks and rays are a key conservation focus for Atlantis Atlas Project, and this IUCN specialist group is the leading authority on the status of sharks, rays, and chimaeras globally. They remain pivotal in the development and implementation of conservation strategies for these species, including the publication of the Global Report on the Status of Sharks, Rays and Chimaeras, last year.

Funding will also be provided to SAFE Shark and Ray, adding to our focus on these marine animals. This project will develop standardised methods for genetic sampling and data storage of threatened sharks and rays in human care. It will create an accessible Genetics Database, support testing, and gather data. The information will guide breeding, reintroduction, and rewilding efforts, supporting global conservation of these species.

Funding will also be continued for the Whale and Dolphin Protection Team at Environmental Voluntary Foundation (EVF) and its project to further understand the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin in Kuwait waters. The study will continue to investigate the status and support the conservation of this endangered species through boat surveys located in the southern area of Khiran.

Finally, another year of funding has been initiated with Marine Megafauna Foundation led by Simon Pierce. Last year, the Marine Megafauna Foundation was supported in launching the Oman Whale Shark Project, which successfully identified and tagged individual whale sharks while engaging local stakeholders. Expanding research in the Gulf of Oman, a vital yet threatened habitat, the project involves divers, snorkelers, and marine operators in a citizen science program. Through photo-identification and tagging, it tracks whale shark abundance, movements, and threats, generating data to guide ecotourism best practices, strengthen conservation, and support the protection of this endangered species.

Kelly Timmins, Executive Director of Marine Animal Operations and Sustainability, Atlantis Dubai, commented: “We are extremely proud to share that, since the inception of Atlantis Atlas Project, we have raised over half a million dollars and supported 30 impactful initiatives. This year’s seven selected projects showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and innovation in advancing ocean conservation and environmental protection, while aligning with our shared sustainability goals. At Atlantis Dubai, driving conservation beyond our destination and transforming our operations within it are both essential pillars of Atlantis Atlas Project’s long-term vision. Together, these efforts reflect our collective commitment to creating measurable, positive change for our planet and its people.”

To learn more about Atlantis Atlas Project and the full list of the Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme supported projects, please visit: https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/sustainability/atlantis-atlas-project/one-usd-projects.

The 2025-26 partners and their projects supported by the Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme are:

Zayed University & UAE Dolphin Project Initiative

Led by Dr Ada Natoli of Zayed University, and founder and director of the UAE Dolphin Project Initiative, Atlantis Dubai has been a key partner of the Dubai Dolphin Survey since 2021 – a project which aims to gather scientific baseline information about the local dolphin population off the coast of Dubai through boat surveys. Dolphins are a key conservation focus for Atlantis Atlas Project and this study based in the UAE involves volunteers from the local community as well as Atlantis’ employees. Data has been gathered over the past three years, resulting in population estimates, spatial utilisation, and residency being better defined for three regular species. The team aims to continue monitoring, utilising both seasonal boat-based surveys and passive acoustic monitoring devices, and to increase awareness and citizen science methods at all levels within the public and government entities.

Goumbook

Led by Tatiana Antonelli, Goumbook’s Empowering Ocean Stewards project combines ocean literacy, citizen science, and data collection to study microplastics in UAE waters. It engages high school students through workshops, training over 100 youth in sampling and analysis, while linking microplastics pollution to coral reef health and climate change. The project produces open-access data, builds local conservation capacity, and fosters regional collaboration through the MENA Oceans Network, advancing education, awareness, and sustainability.

International Union for Conservation of Nature, Species Survival Commission Shark Specialist Group

Led by UAE-based Dr Rima Jabado, Atlantis Atlas Project will continue to support the position of the Global Program Officer for the IUCN SSC Shark Specialist Group. This important role includes organising online workshops, data entry into the IUCN Species Information Service to complete Red List of Threatened Species assessments, researching and preparing grant applications for funding the development and implementation of conservation strategies for shark, ray, and chimaera species, and assisting in the production of peer-reviewed scientific papers. Sharks are a key conservation focus for Atlantis Atlas Project and this specialist group is the leading authority on the status of sharks, rays, and chimaeras globally.

SAFE Shark and Ray

Led by Wendy Kent, this project will develop standardised methods for genetic sampling and data storage of threatened sharks and rays in human care. It will create an accessible Genetics Database, support testing, and gather data from both ex-situ and in-situ populations. The information will guide breeding, reintroduction, and rewilding efforts, supporting global conservation of these species.

Marine Megafauna Foundation

The Gulf of Oman, including the Fujairah coast and Oman, is a vital habitat for the species. Whale sharks have been actively targeted by fisheries in the region and are exposed to accidental catches by several thousand international gillnet vessels operating in the northern Indian Ocean, which use oceanic drift nets that are often several kilometers in length. Led by Simon James Pierce, this project will continue a dedicated research programme on whale sharks in the UAE and Oman, partnering with marine tourism operators to obtain photo-identifications of the sharks (which each have a unique spot pattern), and conducting field research on the species at a newly identified feeding area off the Oman coast.

Whale and Dolphin Protection Team

Led by Yusuf Bohadi, this project aims to further understand the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin in Kuwait waters. The study will continue to investigate the status and support the conservation of this endangered species through boat surveys located in the southern area of Khiran.

About Atlantis Atlas Project

Atlantis Atlas Project is Atlantis Dubai’s commitment to do business in ways that are good for both people and planet, by focusing on Responsible Operations, Conservation & Animal Welfare, Education & Awareness, and People & Culture. Atlantis Atlas Project endeavours to be a leader in responsible tourism, ensuring that Atlantis Dubai stands above the rest, whilst providing guest experiences that are more extraordinary than ever. The destination provides immersive experiences and opportunities for guests to learn about the local environment both in and outside of the resort. From inspiring young explorers and families to learn about marine conservation through educational programmes to offering 100+ locally and responsibly sourced dishes across restaurants and cafes around the resort, guests are actively encouraged to participate in Atlantis Atlas Project. Atlantis Dubai is also dedicated to supporting the local community and contributes a portion of earnings from every marine animal experience and Green Events to projects which make measured impacts on conservation and sustainability. Atlantis, The Palm and Aquaventure World retained EarthCheck Gold certified status for the second consecutive year in 2025 with Atlantis The Royal retaining EarthCheck Silver in its second year of certification. EarthCheck's rigorous benchmarking and certification is reflected in Atlantis Dubai's contributions to social and environmental sustainability and commitment to continuous improvement of Atlantis Dubai's Environmental Management System. Atlantis Dubai is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the internationally recognised gold standard for animal welfare and care and is the first resort destination in the Eastern Hemisphere to be an IBCCES Certified Autism Centre.