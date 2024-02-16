UAE: American Trading International, Inc. (ATI), a leading player in the USA-branded food distribution industry, has announced its participation in the 29th edition of Gulfood.

As part of its expansion strategy, ATI has successfully established a broad distribution network that caters to diverse markets and ensures an efficient supply chain. ATI has exported to more than 85 countries and markets worldwide including 14 countries in the Middle East, delivering high-quality made-in-USA products. This development aligns with the company's vision to provide high-quality food products to consumers worldwide.

Due to the increasing demand for health-oriented products in the Middle East, organic Apple Cider Vinegar has become a popular choice due to its wide application and health benefits. As part of its expansion strategy, ATI has solidified its position as the exclusive exporter of Bragg products in key international markets. It also aims to tap into the growing Middle East and Asia Apple Cider Vinegar market, which is estimated to grow over USD 108 million by 2026 - this is attributed to its growing popularity among Arab, Mediterranean, and Asian cuisines.

In addition, ATI will announce the first-ever Bragg Partners Meet at Gulfood - bringing together partners from over 35 countries and celebrating the winners of the 2023 Bragg Race.

Imran Mohammed, COO, ATI said, "Our presence at Gulfood reflects our commitment to meet the evolving health-conscious needs of consumers in the Middle East. We have become a trusted provider of premium health food products worldwide and our partnership with Bragg reflects that further. We are excited to showcase our portfolio of premium brands and explore opportunities to expand our distribution channels, furthering our mission of delivering excellence to consumers worldwide."

ATI will showcase its extensive range of Bragg offerings, highlighting their exceptional quality and health benefits. Taking place from February 19-23, ATI will be present at the leading F&B exhibition at the USA Pavilion in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Booth # S3-136.

About American Trading International Inc.:

ATI is an award-winning full-service US exporter and a premier source for American food and beverages. ATI offers Exclusive Brands, Food Service, and Private Labelling. Since 1995, ATI has exported to over 80 countries worldwide, delivering high-quality made-in-USA products. For more info, visit www.american-trading.com

About Bragg Live Food Products LLC:

Bragg is most famously known for its Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (#1 apple cider vinegar in the US and the market leader in several international markets). The brand is completed with a wide range of products including Salad Dressings, Seasonings, Olive Oils, Liquid Aminos, Beverages, and Capsule Supplements. Established in 1912, Bragg is the #1 most recognized, trusted, unique, and functional health companies in the world. For more info, visit www.bragg.com