Atelier House Hospitality, a hospitality group with a passion for culinary innovation, and Tashkeel, a visual art and design consultancy and incubator rooted in the United Arab Emirates, are delighted to unveil an extraordinary restaurant concept and space designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants presenting custom design pieces by UAE-based designers commissioned by Tashkeel. Gerbou delves into the traditional roots of Arab and Emirati culture, through consultation with Emarati Chef Sahar Al Awadhi for some personalised recipes for the restaurant, presented on a contemporary plate and in a meaningful and modern setting.

Led by Chef Ionel Catau, the restaurant promises to be a celebration of Arab and Emirati cuisine with an international menu, where locally sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients take centre stage. This culinary venture is a harmonious fusion of Chef Catau's vast international expertise and his deep understanding of various culinary techniques, thoughtfully interwoven with the essence of Arab and Emirati culture complemented by international flavours. The result is an exceptional dining experience that pays tribute to the rich heritage of the UAE, catering to a contemporary, well-travelled and wholesome palate. To enhance the authenticity of the offering, the culinary team plans to incorporate outdoor underground pit cooking, enhancing dishes with distinct smoke-infused flavours that hark back to time-honoured traditions of Emirati gastronomy. This uniquely performative approach is certain to captivate enthusiasts, transporting them along a delightful journey through the flavours and history of Emirati cuisine.

"Atelier House Hospitality and Tashkeel are proud to have Chef Ionel Catau lead the culinary direction of this concept," said Panchali Mahendra, President of Atelier House Hospitality. "His passion for exploring the roots of Arab and Emirati cuisine and his dedication to sustainability perfectly align with the values of Gerbou. We are confident that under his guidance, the restaurant shall set a new standard for dining in the UAE."

Quote from Tashkeel Salim Ahmed Senior Design coordinator - “Gerbou is a collaborative restaurant concept between Atelier Hospitality and Tashkeel. Housed in a renovated 1987 Dubai building with interiors designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants in collaboration with Tashkeel who have designed and commissioned custom design pieces in collaboration with designers who have been through the Tanween by Tashkeel mentorship program. The restaurant shall offer an indoor-outdoor setting, with exterior elements shaded by indigenous Ghaf trees that have witnessed decades of UAE history. From the location to the name and the concept, Gerbou fully reflects all that Tashkeel and Dubai are – a welcoming, soulful, experimental and an uplifting location and designed space where a person can experience exceptional food either at the weekend with family and friends, or in the evening for business in a formal dining setting with the additional advantage of visiting the contemporary art gallery next door. “

Quote by Chef Ionel Catau "I am truly honoured to be part of this restaurant and to lead this culinary endeavour. My journey in Michelin-starred restaurants has instilled in me a commitment to excellence. I am excited to present a sustainable menu that showcases the best of Arab and Emirati cuisine while respecting cultural traditions."

The restaurant Gerbou is scheduled to open its doors at the beginning of January 2024, bringing its wholesome, home-grown, sustainable, farm-to-table concept of Arab and Emirati cuisine and hospitality to Dubai.

About Atelier House Hospitality:

Atelier House Hospitality, a high-quality boutique restaurant group in the region, has brought in brands from overseas, developed and conceptualized locally grown brands, and provided consulting and operational support to the local market, under the strong leadership of Panchali Mahendra. Atelier House is affiliated with the New York-based Altamarea Group and receives any culinary and support services needed, including access to global F&B relationships and trending concepts. AHH is not a scale player, but its ethos is quality and selectivity with customized services and solutions for clients. Cuisine represented in the AHH range includes coffee/patisserie, elevated Italian, quality brasserie French, Indian quality casual and fine dining, specialty grill concepts, Indo-Japanese and more. Brands owned, managed, and/or conceptualized include Marea (Michelin selected), 11 Woodfire (1 Michelin Star), Mohalla, RSVP (Michelin selected), Host, Asma, Tides Bar, and Inja, and Camillo’s.

