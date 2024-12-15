M. Wahid Ateeq: We are happy with the visit of the American delegation to the factory.. and preparations are underway to conclude export deals to the US markets

Ateeq: "Ateco Pharma Egypt for Pharmaceuticals" adopts an expansion plan to add new production lines during 2025 and 2026

The visit of the American delegation comes as a culmination of the efforts of Ateeco Pharma Egypt in providing high-quality products to the local and global market

Cairo: In the context of continuing to enhance its presence as one of the most prominent success stories within the scope of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, "Ateco Pharma Egypt for Pharmaceuticals", a pioneer in the field of intravenous solutions production, received a high-level delegation from representatives of the US Embassy in Egypt, to discuss joint cooperation, learn about its products, and conclude export deals.

The US delegation included Scott Bozell, Minister Plenipotentiary for Commercial Affairs, and Har Krez, Deputy Director of the Economic Growth Office at USAID in Egypt, in addition to a number of officials from the US Embassy’s Office of Economic Affairs: Elizabeth (Lisa) Stratton, Commercial and Investment Affairs Officer, Rebecca Hunt, Energy and Transportation Affairs Officer, and Lina Amr El-Badry, Representative for Macroeconomics, Finance, Banking and Entrepreneurship Affairs. A number of executive leaders from the Suez Canal Economic Authority also participated in the visit, and the meeting was also attended by Eng. Amr El-Batrik, CEO of Orascom Industrial Zones. Eng. Wahid Ateek, CEO of Ateco Pharma Egypt, stressed in press statements the importance of this visit, saying: "We are proud to receive this prestigious delegation, and we look forward to enhancing cooperation with American partners to expand our business and increase our exports during the next phase.

He added: "This visit is the culmination of the company's efforts to provide high-quality products that meet the needs of the local and global market, and confirms Egypt's position as an industrial destination and an attractive market for investments, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, which has great potential for growth and development."

Ateek pointed out that the American delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection tour of the company's factory in Ain Sokhna, and during the tour, they were briefed on the latest technologies and techniques used in the production of medical solutions, and the global standards that "Ateco Pharma Egypt" adheres to to ensure the quality of its products were reviewed.

He added that the American delegation praised the Ateco Pharma Egypt factory and the quality of the products being manufactured, revealing that some deals are being prepared to export "Ateco Pharma Egypt" products to the United States of America, an important step in the company's journey towards strengthening its presence in global markets. He noted that his company has already exported products to South American markets last year.

In a related context, Ateek confirmed that his company is adopting a continuous development plan, and has an ambitious expansion strategy during 2025 and 2026 to increase production capacities by adding more lines and manufacturing new products, in parallel with the state's plan and political leadership to deepen vital industries, especially medical and pharmaceutical industries in the local market.

Ateek concluded his speech by saying that the success story of the Ateco Pharma Egypt Pharmaceutical Factory is a living example of the ability of Egyptian companies to manufacture products with global technology and international specifications that allow them to compete in global markets.

The "Ateco Pharma Egypt Pharmaceutical Factory, in Ain Sokhna, is the latest investment of the "ATECO" Group, which was established in 1985, and which has a long history in the industrial field in the Egyptian market.

It is worth noting that the “Ateco Pharma Egypt Pharmaceuticals” factory in Ain Sokhna was established on an area of about 20,000 m2 in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and actual production began at the end of 2022, and the investment cost for the first phase amounted to more than one billion pounds.