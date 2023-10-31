In Oman, a significant 31% of breast cancer diagnoses occur at Stage 3 and Stage 4, underscoring the imperative for timely intervention and specialized medical attention.1

The clinic is fully equipped with cutting-edge technologies and a team of highly skilled professionals, ensuring the comprehensive treatment of various breast-related conditions.

Advanced diagnostic tools, including breast mammography, ultrasound, and breast MRI, are available to facilitate precise and early detection of breast cancer.

The clinic's services encompass not only cancer care but also the treatment of benign tumors, such as fibro adenoma, inflammatory breast conditions, and abscess, demonstrating a holistic approach to breast health.

Muscat: In a significant milestone for healthcare in Oman, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital has today announced the launch of Aster Al Raffah Breast Cancer Clinic for specialized breast cancer care. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to the early detection and comprehensive treatment of breast cancer and other breast-related ailments.

The launch of Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital's Breast Cancer Clinic comes at a crucial time when incidence of breast cancer accounts for 12.5% of new annual cancer cases worldwide.2 In Oman, where breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer overall and particularly among women, the clinic's specialized services are of utmost importance. Notably, 31% of breast cancer cases in Oman are diagnosed at advanced stages, emphasizing the need for early intervention and specialized care.1

The Aster Al Raffah Breast Cancer Clinic boasts of cutting-edge technologies and a team of expert medical professionals dedicated to providing the highest standard of care. The clinic features advanced diagnostic technologies that include world-class breast mammography, ultrasound, and breast MRI machines. These critical tools play a pivotal role in ensuring early detection and precise diagnosis of breast-related issues. This launch of the Breast Cancer clinic heralds a new era in healthcare by offering a range of diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Commenting on the launch of the Breast Cancer Clinic, Dr Salim Al Rahbi, Consultant Breast Surgeon at Aster Al Royal Raffah Hospital, emphasized the clinic's dedication to providing comprehensive care for breast cancer patients. He said, "At Aster, we have observed that early diagnosis of breast cancer within patients can result in slower progression of the condition, along with better chances at survival. With 31% of breast cancer cases in Oman diagnosed at advanced stages, our specialized Aster Al Raffah Breast Cancer Clinic is poised to become an integral support in early detection and comprehensive care for breast-related issues. Our clinic is committed to guiding patients through every step of their journey, from early diagnosis to surgery, ensuring that they receive the best possible care from our expert team of radiologists, oncologists, and surgeons. We are steadfast in our mission to improve outcomes and the overall well-being of our patients."

1 Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman: https://www.moh.gov.om/en/-/-2-10

2 Breast Cancer Organization: https://www.breastcancer.org/facts-statistics

Dr Abha Singhvi, Specialist – General Surgery, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, said “Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital has been at the forefront of providing top-notch healthcare services. The opening of the Aster Al Raffah Breast Cancer Clinic underscores this commitment and signifies a significant enhancement in healthcare options, particularly in the field of breast health. We believe that our world-class team along with state-of-the-art facilities, will create a significant impact in the improvement of health outcomes for patients. From early detection to surgery and beyond, our dedicated team support patients every step of the way, ensuring they receive the best care for breast health

The clinic also provides open and guided biopsies, performed in collaboration with skilled interventional radiologists. This not only minimizes patient discomfort but also enhances the accuracy of diagnoses. Additionally, the clinic is also well-equipped to address benign breast tumors, such as fibro adenoma, inflammatory breast conditions, and abscess.

For breast cancer care, the clinic offers an array of services including staging equipment, lymph node biopsies, and a comprehensive support system. With a team of highly specialized breast oncology consultants and dedicated nurses focusing on breast wound care and post-surgery support, patients can rest assured they will receive the highest level of care throughout their treatment journey. The Breast Cancer Clinic will be led by Dr Salin Al Rahbi and Dr Abha Singhvi.

Located within the 175-bed multispecialty tertiary care facility, Aster Al Raffah Breast Cancer Clinic is fully prepared to cater to Oman's population of 5 million. The establishment of the Breast Cancer Clinic at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital reiterates the healthcare provider’s commitment to the enhancement of healthcare in the Sultanate and the betterment of individuals facing breast cancer and other conditions.

