Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the UAE’s largest and rapidly growing healthcare groups, has opened a multi-specialty clinic in Dubai’s Warqaa region to serve the community and ensure seamless delivery of medical care. It is the third biggest clinic of Aster in the UAE.

The Aster Clinic in Warqaa has experienced doctors in all major specialties, including internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, ENT, urology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology under one roof.

The state-of-the-art facility in a sprawling 17,000 square feet has an Aster Pharmacy and Aster Opticals outlet. The clinic also has a separate division that houses dental, cosmetology, and dermatology departments.

The cosmetology department at Aster Clinic, Warqaa, has advanced technology and offers various types of aesthetic services that promote the well-being of people. The clinic also offers aesthetic gynecology services, a unique program for women. The clinic also encompasses an outlet of Aster Pharmacy and Aster Opticals within it.

“Patient satisfaction and comfort are at the core of Aster’s beliefs. With our hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, we aim to provide a wholesome experience of distinguished services to our patients. Our endeavor is to expand our services to reach the neighborhoods of our patients and make their journey with Aster smooth and hassle-free. The new Aster clinic is our effort to support our patients with the comfort and convenience of availing our services,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare.

The Aster Clinic in Warqaa was inaugurated by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. The healthcare group will launch four more clinics in the UAE along with a multi-specialty hospital in Sharjah this year.