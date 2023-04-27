The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has recognized Aster DM Healthcare with Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in the Healthcare sector and Aster Pharmacy in Best Service Performance Brand in the Health & Wellness sector.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) organized the 29th Annual Dubai Business Excellence Awards, to honour businesses and organisations in the UAE for their exceptional achievements in pursuing quality and excellence.

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has won the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in the healthcare sector for demonstrating organizational excellence in business. The award is based on EFQM excellence model, a globally recognized management framework that supports organizations in managing change and improving performance while remaining agile, adaptive, and able to evolve for the future. The Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, part of the Dubai Quality Award, has recognised the outstanding achievements of 10 organisations in six different sectors this year. The Award encourages and motivates companies and institutions to adopt a policy of excellence, provide the best services and recognize best practices in performance excellence.

Aster Pharmacy, the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare and a leading pharmacy chain in the GCC, has been awarded the Best Service Performance Brand in the Health & Wellness sector, under the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme. Aster Pharmacy has been winning this award consistently for the last 11 years for its emphasis on high quality service delivery and customer satisfaction. The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative designed to differentiate businesses through a reputation of service excellence based on customer-focused and quality driven culture. Previously, Aster Pharmacy has also been awarded the Dubai Quality Award (DQA) in 2021.

Commenting on the recognitions, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Aster DM Healthcare is aligned with the UAE's 2031 Vision for developing the health sector by providing best-in-class services and are continually updating them. As an organization, we are as much focused on improving access to the best preventive measures, as providing the best healthcare services to our customers and patients in need. We are truly honored that our efforts have been recognized by The Department of Economy and Tourism. Recognitions like these encourage us to push boundaries and keep our patients satisfied.”

Recently, Aster Retail and Aster Optics received the ISO certification QMS 9001:2015 for high quality service and process standardization in business operations. ISO (International Organization for Standardization) develops standards which ensure consistency, quality, and efficiency in business operations. ISO 9001 is the world's most recognised Quality Management System (QMS) standard. By following ISO practices, Aster Retail and Aster Optics have showcased consistency in quality improvement to enhance efficient workflow and management process, thereby attaining international credibility.

Mr. N S Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Retail, said, “As an organization with strong beliefs in quality improvement and operational excellence, Aster Retail is committed to strengthen customer satisfaction through superior products & services.”

“Since its inception in 1989, Aster Pharmacy has been delivering its promise of providing quality services at the doorsteps of people and patients. With over 230 pharmacies in the UAE, it has become a household name in the region. Our endeavor is to keep expanding our portfolio and serving our patients in the best possible ways. We are extremely happy to receive this recognition from Dubai Business Excellence Awards and ISO”, he added.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 125 clinics, 496* pharmacies, 20 labs and 157 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 29,108 plus dedicated staff including 3,820 doctors and 8,299 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

* Including 239 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

