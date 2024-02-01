Dubai: Aster Clinics, part of GCC's leading healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, is recognized for its commitment to customer experience, particularly in Service Excellence. Over the last 37 years, Aster Clinics has been committed to serving its customers and has consistently taken measures to enhance service standards across multiple touchpoints across their network of clinics in UAE & Bahrain. With a wide network of 80+ clinics and in addition supported by myAster – super app, Aster Clinics has taken significant leap in creating an omnichannel experience for its customers. Aster Clinics has also continued to expand and enhance its service portfolio for corporates through innovative initiatives like building state-of-the-art in-house clinics, tailormade health and wellness programmes and providing in-depth organization health insights that leads to improved employee satisfaction and well-being. Aster Clinics aims to position itself as the preferred healthcare partner of choice for the corporate world.

Emphasizing the importance of customer experience, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman, and Bahrain said “Enhancing the experience of our patients and corporate clients is not just a goal; it's our standard. At Aster Clinics, we are committed to setting the bar high for service standards. We believe that every interaction with a patient is an opportunity to make a positive impact on their well-being. By consistently exceeding expectations, we not only provide top-notch healthcare but also create an environment where trust and satisfaction thrive. Our dedication to setting high service standards reflects our unwavering commitment to the health and happiness of those we serve."

Implementing New Initiatives – MAGIC

By implementing innovative initiatives like M.A.G.I.C (Make A Great Impression on Customers), Aster Clinics has significantly elevated its Service Levels to set a new industry benchmark. Focused on listening, addressing, adopting, and measuring – Aster Clinics' Customer Experience (CX) Strategy, employs a Six Sigma methodology, addressing real on-ground issues through cross-functional collaboration. Key business metrics such as NPS Score, Google Rating, reduction in Call Back Requests (CBR), Front Office Attrition, and patient wait time have been meticulously measured, culminating in a transformative customer journey. The organization also captures the Voice of Customer, Voice of Employee and Voice of Physician to enhance the process to achieve Patient Satisfaction.

Metrics and Milestones in Service Excellence

The dedication to achieve service excellence at Aster Clinics has produced noteworthy outcomes, including an all-time high NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 83, along with an impressive Google rating of 4.67 based on 80K+ reviews. Furthermore, a substantial 22% reduction in Call Back Requests (CBRs) demonstrates the efficacy of the First Call Resolution approach and goes a long way in driving patient satisfaction.

One of the most important outcomes has been an exceptional Compliment to Complaint ratio of 29:1 which reflects the positive impact of service initiatives, coupled with an impressively low Complaint Incident Rate of 0.04. These results underscore the tangible success of Aster Clinics in delivering outstanding customer experience.

Aster Clinics places a paramount emphasis on the patient’s experience, a commitment upheld by its content and engaged workforce. The Contact Centre's pivotal role is underscored by its ability to connect customers with agents swiftly, influencing the overall customer experience and subsequent loyalty. Boasting an average wait time of under 10 seconds, a focus on First Call Resolution (FCR), and an almost negligible abandon rate, Aster Clinics is driving a seamless and efficient experience for patients calling in. Notably, Aster Clinics’ reached a historic achievement of a 100% Service Level in August '23 underscores the dedication to spirit of Kaizen & providing unparalleled customer service.

Nitin Navish Gupta, CEO, Aster & Access Clinics added “Continual improvement is not just a philosophy at Aster Clinics; it's our unwavering commitment. Initiatives like Mission MAGIC have played a pivotal role in our journey towards service excellence. The impressive metrics such as our all-time high NPS of 83 reflect our dedication to providing unparalleled customer experiences. At Aster Clinics, we believe that every metric tells a story, and ours is a story of excellence, engagement, and the relentless pursuit of delivering the best for our patients.”

Awards and Recognition

Aster Clinics has earned prestigious recognitions & won multiple awards at various platforms by presenting their Service Excellence Transformation journey Mission M.A.G.I.C. to eminent & professional CX jury members. These accolades include GOLD Award for 'Best CX Team of The Year,' 'Best Patient Experience,' and 'Best CX Strategy' categories at Gulf Customer Experience Awards (GCXA) '23 platform. Mission M.A.G.I.C was recognized with Silver Award for being the ‘Most innovative Customer Happiness initiative’ at Customer Happiness Awards & Summit (CHSA) ’23. The title of 'Best Customer Experience Team' in the MENA Region at CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards ’23 further highlights Aster Clinics' dedication to outstanding customer experiences and innovative healthcare strategies.

At the International CX Awards ’23 platform, which had 236 Finalist, representing 83 companies across 45 countries, Aster Clinics made it big by winning 5 Awards at the prestigious global forum for CX. GOLD Awards were awarded for Mission M.A.G.I.C. being ‘Best Innovation in Customer Experience’, ‘Best Contact Centre’ while 3 Bronze Awards for ‘Best Digital Transformation – Strategic Approach’, ‘Customers at the Heart of Everything’.

With a workforce comprising more than 2000 employees hailing from over 100 nationalities, Aster clinics proudly caters to an extensive patient with a compelling track record of achievements and a commitment to customer experience, Aster Clinics solidifies its position as a leader in service excellence within the healthcare industry for the corporate and consumer world.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 118 clinics, and 276 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1651 doctors and 3679 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com