Abu Dhabi – Leading real estate services company, Asteco Property Management, has unveiled its new brand identity as part of its strategic growth and expansion strategy. The creatively conceptualised identity reinforces Asteco’s strong industry position and sets the foundation for the company to grow its market share further as it embarks on a dynamic expansion plan across the UAE and the region.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco said, "Since its inception thirty-seven years ago, Asteco has consistently provided thousands of clients with transparent, value-added, and innovative real estate services that combine international and local expertise. Today, we are delighted to introduce our new brand identity, reflecting a more progressive real estate services market leader built on a rich legacy of professional talents, as the company evolves into a new phase of dynamic expansion and noteworthy success.”

He added, “The new brand identity encapsulates Asteco's strategic priorities of being a client-centric, technology-driven, and sustainability-focused leader in the asset and property services market and has been designed to further differentiate the company and inspire our teams to continue providing award-winning real estate solutions for current and future clients.”

The new Asteco brand comes at a time when Asteco has been rewarded with multiple awards and project wins across the UAE. The company was also recently named “Property Agency/ Consultancy of the Year” at the Prestigious International Property Awards 2022.

“Asteco's competitive advantage stems not only from the services and solutions it provides, but also from the highly skilled, distinctly experienced, and personable professionals who help clients realise their real estate ambitions and unlock their investments’ full potential. The new brand will allow us to extend our deeply rooted knowledge and world-class capabilities to a broader customer base, capture new market segments, provide enhanced real estate experiences, and always keep clients one step ahead,” concluded Aengaar.

Asteco is a major regional and international award-winning full-service real estate services company that was formed in 1985 and has gained enormous respect for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company is also widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates. Asteco offers a wide range of services and solutions to its clients from Property Management, Sales and Leasing, Valuation and Advisory, to Building Consultancy and Franchising services.