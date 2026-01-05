In the presence of His Excellency Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and His Excellency Mr. Ni Ruchi, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Keeta officially announced the launch of its on-demand food delivery operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The platform is backed by Meituan, a global technology company specialising in digital services.

The announcement was made during an official launch ceremony held in the capital, Manama, attended by senior officials, representatives of relevant entities, and members of the business and restaurant community. The event underscored the importance of public–private sector collaboration in supporting economic development and expanding the adoption of advanced digital solutions across key sectors.

Keeta’s entry into the Bahraini market forms part of its regional expansion strategy, following the launch of its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. This expansion reflects confidence in Bahrain’s attractive investment environment, advanced digital infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

The company stated that the launch of its operations in Bahrain aligns with its vision of providing efficient and reliable delivery services that enhance the consumer experience, while supporting local restaurants through long-term strategic partnerships aimed at improving operational performance and achieving sustainable growth.

Keeta’s services are powered by advanced technological systems supported by Meituan, which analyse multiple factors including traffic conditions, delivery distance, and order characteristics. These systems enhance the accuracy of delivery time estimates and support adherence to service commitments, while reinforcing principles of transparency and service quality through clear compensation mechanisms in cases where delivery timelines are not met.

To mark the launch, Keeta announced a range of introductory promotional offers, including meal discounts and free delivery at selected partner restaurants, without subscriptions or additional fees. These offers are designed to enable users to experience the platform through a clear and seamless service model.

The company also confirmed that it has invested in establishing a comprehensive local operational framework in Bahrain. This includes an adequate network of delivery riders, defined service standards, and a dedicated local support team backed by a 24/7 customer service centre. For restaurant partners, Keeta applies an integrated support model covering onboarding, daily operations, and performance enhancement, supported by data analysis and continuous collaboration.

At launch, the platform includes a selection of well-known local restaurants alongside regional and international food and beverage brands, reflecting the diversity of Bahrain’s food landscape and reaffirming Keeta’s commitment to supporting this vital sector and strengthening its contribution to the national economy.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.