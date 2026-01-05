Dubai, UAE – Online Trading Academy Dubai, one of the region’s most established centres for hands-on financial education, has renewed its franchise agreement for a for another 10-year period, marking a powerful commitment to the UAE and a bold new era of regional growth. This is the third such agreement since the brand’s initial establishment in Dubai. Backed by a 28-year global legacy and a renewed vision under TradingEDU LLC, the Dubai centre is expanding its reach, growing its community, and targeting 1,500 new graduates over the next decade.

“Extending our franchise for another decade represents far more than continuity. It’s a milestone that reflects our confidence in the UAE, our dedication to student success, and our belief in the growing financial literacy movement across the Middle East,” said Tareq Abu Hantash, Managing Director of OTA Dubai.

“Here in Dubai, students gain access to world-class resources, including free lifetime retakes, unlimited online trading sessions across multiple asset classes, and ongoing support from experienced instructors. Our mission aligns seamlessly with the UAE government’s vision for financial inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity for all,” he added.

As part of its long-term vision, OTA Dubai is expanding into key markets across the Middle East and North Africa, with plans to establish new centres in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Palestine, and Lebanon. To make financial education more accessible than ever, the academy will also launch Arabic-language programs, creating a more inclusive experience for learners across the region.

“In today’s rapidly evolving markets, financial skill is a form of national strength. By renewing our presence for the next decade and introducing Arabic-language programs, we are deepening our commitment to developing a financially confident, highly skilled community across the region. We are grateful to the UAE government for cultivating a business environment where innovation, education, and long-term growth can thrive,” he further said.

“Our mission has always been to democratise financial education. Expanding into new markets and introducing Arabic-language programs are natural next steps. Whether you’re a beginner taking your first step or an experienced trader looking to sharpen your edge, we are here to serve every learner,” he added.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Trading Academy continues to lead the evolution of financial education worldwide. Over the past 21 years in Dubai, the academy has trained more than 2,300 graduates, making it one of the region’s most established and recognised destinations for aspiring traders and investors.

Today, OTA Dubai delivers a comprehensive curriculum across major asset classes, including forex, options, futures, stocks, and wealth management through a hybrid learning model with a focus on in-person instruction at Dubai Knowledge Park with powerful augmented online resources such as eBooks, On-Demand courses, live sessions, and continuous education. This approach ensures students build practical, real-world skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

“Our growth is driven by one thing: students. Every learner receives personalised guidance from dedicated enrolment specialists and student support teams, creating an environment where consistency, accountability, and practical application come first,” Abu Hantash concluded.

With tailored learning paths and ongoing mentorship, OTA Dubai has cultivated one of the most engaged and supportive trading communities in the UAE, anchored in long-term skill development and student success.

About Trading Academy

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Online Trading Academy is a global leader in immersive financial education. With a focus on hands-on, in-person learning augmented by flexible live online and OnDemand options, Online Trading Academy meets students where they are by providing a truly interactive educational experience. Online Trading Academy offers courses across major financial market categories, including stocks, options, futures, forex, wealth management, and crypto. With a growing global network, Online Trading Academy empowers individuals to build confidence, grow skills, and navigate the markets with clarity and discipline.

