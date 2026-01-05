Dubai: Shangri-La Group announced the signing of an agreement with United Bodrum Turizm A.Ş. to manage a new luxury resort in Bodrum, marking the Group’s second property in Turkey and reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence across key leisure destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean.

The signing ceremony took place at Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong and was attended by Ms. Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group, alongside Mr. Chee Wui Chua, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Chris Phong, Group Head of Investment and Asset Management. Representing United Bodrum Turizm A.Ş. were Mr. Güngör Çepni, Chairman, Mr. Kamil Uğurlu, Partner and Ferzan Çelikkanat, Owner Representative.

Bodrum, long celebrated as one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious and globally recognized luxury destinations, has evolved into a magnet for discerning travellers seeking refined experiences, natural beauty and exceptional hospitality. With its cosmopolitan spirit, vibrant culture, and world-class marinas, Bodrum has become the new global address for contemporary luxury living.

The Shangri-La Bodrum is nestled on the northwest end of the Bodrum peninsula in the scenic enclave of Yalikavak, just ten minutes from the renowned Yalıkavak Marina, and neighbouring the award-winning The One Bodrum development, will feature 70 guest rooms and 10 private villas, a private beach, and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and the surrounding coastal landscape. The resort is anticipated to open in the first half of 2029.

This strategic development underscores Shangri-La’s long-term vision to grow its portfolio of distinctive luxury experiences in Europe and the Middle East. Following the success of Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, the Bodrum property will bring the brand’s signature Asian hospitality and elegant design ethos to the heart of the Aegean coast further elevating Bodrum’s position among the world’s elite leisure destinations.

“Bodrum’s spectacular natural setting, international appeal, and rising recognition as a global luxury hub make it an exceptional addition to our portfolio,” said Mr. Chee Wui Chua, Executive Director and CFO of Shangri-La Group. “We are delighted to bring Shangri-La’s timeless hospitality and contemporary sophistication to this remarkable corner of the world.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Shangri-La Group on a project that will redefine luxury hospitality in Bodrum,” said Mr. Güngör Çepni, Chairman of United Bodrum Turizm A.Ş. “This resort will set a new benchmark for refined living and elevate Bodrum’s global standing as a destination of distinction.”

About Shangri-La Group:

Shangri-La Group is one of the world’s premier developers, owners and managers of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group’s other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Shangri-La Signatures, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Mainland China, and Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.shangri-la.com/group/.

About United Bodrum Turizm A.Ş.

United Bodrum Turizm A.Ş. is a Turkish investment and development company focused on creating exceptional hospitality and residential projects across the Aegean region. It is part of United Group, one of Turkey’s most respected real estate and construction organizations

