Abu Dhabi, UAE – TAQA Transmission, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (‘TAQA’), has been awarded winner of the ‘Infrastructure Project of the Year’ at the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards, hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights in New York.

The award recognises TAQA Transmission’s landmark East–West Corridor Phase-Shifting Transformer (PST) Project, one of the most advanced high-voltage transmission initiatives in the region. The project deploys cutting-edge Phase-Shifting Transformer technology along the 400 kV East–West backbone, enabling real-time, precise control of power flows across one of the UAE’s most critical electricity transmission corridors.

The system enhances operational flexibility, mitigates network congestion, reduces technical losses, and strengthens overall grid stability. These capabilities are increasingly vital as the UAE integrates higher levels of solar and nuclear generation into the energy mix. Through its advanced power-flow management, the project is a key enabler towards the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and its net zero objectives.

Dr Afif Al Yafei, CEO, TAQA Transmission, said: “This prestigious international recognition reflects our commitment to delivering world-class transmission infrastructure that supports the UAE’s long-term energy ambitions. The PST project demonstrates how strategic investment, technical excellence, and forward-thinking design can enhance system resilience while enabling the large-scale integration of clean energy. We are proud to see the collaborative efforts of our teams and partners recognised on the international stage.”

The Platts Global Energy Awards, which have celebrated excellence across the global energy sector for nearly three decades, honours organisations delivering transformative impact through innovation and leadership. TAQA Transmission’s recognition further reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in shaping a sustainable energy future. By investing in advanced transmission solutions, the UAE continues to set a global benchmark for how strategic planning and innovation can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, ensuring reliable and sustainable power for generations to come.

About TAQA Transmission:

TAQA Transmission is responsible for the planning, construction, operations and maintenance of high-voltage power and bulk water transmission networks within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond. TAQA Transmission provides safe, sustainable, economic, and reliable transmission networks that connect generation plants to distribution companies, as well as other customers.

TAQA Transmission is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PSJC (TAQA). For more information, please visit www.taqatransmission.com.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@taqatransmission.com.